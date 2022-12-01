2023: Vote buying, criminal, attracts stiff penalties, says Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said vote buying and vote selling were crimes punishable under the law and warned Nigerians to desist from them during the forthcoming general elections. Lawan, who made the remarks when a group known as Polling Unit Ambassadors of Nigeria, paid him a visit at the National Assembly yesterday, said during the amendment of the Electoral Act 2022, the National Assembly made the sanctions for these offences very stiff because of the need to discourage people from selling their votes or people from buying votes.

He advocated the institution of civic education in school curriculums to highlight the evils in vote selling and vote buying at elections and discourage citizens from engaging in them. “People sell their votes and people buy votes during elections. For those that sell, I think we need to enlighten them, educate them. That your vote is your liberty.

That your vote is your freedom. Your vote is your education. Your vote is your health. “In fact, your vote is your life in a democracy. And if you sell it, it is like you are mortgaging your education, your life because of pittance So we need to educate those who sell their votes. “Election environment is like a market because you cannot have a vote to sell if you don’t have a buyer. And the crime is evil. The vote buyer identifies those who are willing to sell and infact, left to me, I think the vote buyer is even more criminals than the vote sellers especially in Nigerian case because most people who sell their votes are voters who hardly understand the implications of what they are doing.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...