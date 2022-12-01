News Top Stories

2023: Vote buying, criminal, attracts stiff penalties, says Lawan

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said vote buying and vote selling were crimes punishable under the law and warned Nigerians to desist from them during the forthcoming general elections. Lawan, who made the remarks when a group known as Polling Unit Ambassadors of Nigeria, paid him a visit at the National Assembly yesterday, said during the amendment of the Electoral Act 2022, the National Assembly made the sanctions for these offences very stiff because of the need to discourage people from selling their votes or people from buying votes.

He advocated the institution of civic education in school curriculums to highlight the evils in vote selling and vote buying at elections and discourage citizens from engaging in them. “People sell their votes and people buy votes during elections. For those that sell, I think we need to enlighten them, educate them. That your vote is your liberty.

That your vote is your freedom. Your vote is your education. Your vote is your health. “In fact, your vote is your life in a democracy. And if you sell it, it is like you are mortgaging your education, your life because of pittance So we need to educate those who sell their votes. “Election environment is like a market because you cannot have a vote to sell if you don’t have a buyer. And the crime is evil. The vote buyer identifies those who are willing to sell and infact, left to me, I think the vote buyer is even more criminals than the vote sellers especially in Nigerian case because most people who sell their votes are voters who hardly understand the implications of what they are doing.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ukraine: Air Peace deploys aircraft to evacuate Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

    Air Peace airline has deployed its aircraft to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Europe following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The airline’s spokesman, Mr Stanley Olisa, said this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday. “This is the first batch of Nigerians to be evacuated since the war broke out. “The aircraft departed Nigeria at […]
News

‘FAB exhibition deepens growth in food and beverages industry’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Food and Beverage West Africa exhibition will continue to enhance growth of the industry, organisers and participants agreed at the end of the three-day event which entered its fourth edition.   Many of the 200 exhibiting firms cut across five continents counted themselves privileged to showcase their products in the Nigerian market.   The […]
News Top Stories

Senate orders NDLEA to refund N356m

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday ordered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to refund N356 million spent without approval. This was as the agency failed to justify how and why it spent the money before the Senate Public Accounts Committee, headed by Senator Matthew Urhoghide. The committee had invited the NDLEA over the alleged unapproved spending, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica