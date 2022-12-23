News

2023: Vote can be punitive instrument against corrupt politicians –SDP

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2023 presidential poll Adewole Adebayo has said that votes can be a punitive instrument against corrupt politicians, urging Nigerians to use their votes against those who stole from the people. Adebayo, who spoke in Ibadan, also said only votes can change the trajectory of the children of the rich and children of the poor. In a statement issued by his campaign organisation, he warned of the dangers of voting for money or foodstuffs.

He said: “Use your vote to fix your destiny, do not look at a bag of rice or N2 000, so you will use your hands to repair your destiny.” Adebayo said with the SDP in power, hunger, poverty, unemployment and homelessness would be a thing of the past.

He said: “The SDP’s manifesto is an attempt to eradicate poverty and insecurity; because we will adhere to Section 2 of the Constitution. There will be no poor man in Nigeria, there will be no hungry person in Nigeria, there will be no homeless person in Nigeria and there’ll be no jobless person in Nigeria.” The party’s candidate for the Oyo North senatorial poll Mulikat Adeola said the SDP is ready to write a new story, urging the people to vote for the party.

 

Our Reporters

