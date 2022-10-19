2023: Vote candidates based on records, Gbajabiamila tells students

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has asked Nigerian students to fully participate in the 2023 elections by voting for candidates based on their records.

The Speaker said the Nigerian youths should not pass up the opportunity of electing the next political leaders on their terms, which could only be achieved with their full participation in the electoral process.

Gbajabiamila spoke Wednesday in Abuja while welcoming executive members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by their President, Usman Barambu, to his office at the National Assembly.

They were on a “thank you” visit to the Speaker over the resolution of the eight-month industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

While appreciating the visit, the Speaker highlighted the importance of the Nigerian youth in national development, saying: “You are a very important segment of Nigeria for national development. The role of youth in society cannot be overemphasised because you play a very critical role in what happens in this country now and in the future.

“It is important you understand that we recognise the importance of your place in national development.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...