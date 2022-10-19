News

2023: Vote candidates based on records, Gbajabiamila tells students

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has asked Nigerian students to fully participate in the 2023 elections by voting for candidates based on their records.

The Speaker said the Nigerian youths should not pass up the opportunity of electing the next political leaders on their terms, which could only be achieved with their full participation in the electoral process.

Gbajabiamila spoke Wednesday in Abuja while welcoming executive members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by their President, Usman Barambu, to his office at the National Assembly.

They were on a “thank you” visit to the Speaker over the resolution of the eight-month industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

While appreciating the visit, the Speaker highlighted the importance of the Nigerian youth in national development, saying: “You are a very important segment of Nigeria for national development. The role of youth in society cannot be overemphasised because you play a very critical role in what happens in this country now and in the future.

“It is important you understand that we recognise the importance of your place in national development.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged certificate forgery: Obaseki knows fate Saturday

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will know his fate on Saturday as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed date to deliver judgement in the certificate forgery suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its members, Williams Edobor, against the governor. The court set the date for judgement […]
News Top Stories

U.S. on edge as Trump, Biden battle for Americans’ votes

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

After months of heated bitter and divisive political campaigns, President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden are going head-to-head in today’s presidential election in the United States.   As at yesterday night, voters have cast more than 94 million ballots ahead of today’s Election Day and that figure represents more than 68 per cent […]
News

Wike to JUSUN: No salary if strike continues beyond May

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has warned the state chapter of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to call of its strike by the end of this month, or force the government to implement the prevailing law on no-work, no-pay. Wike, who issued the threat yesterday during in his farewell speech at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica