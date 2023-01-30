News

2023: Vote competence, credibility, Osun monarch urges electorate

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi has called on the electorate in Osun State to consider candidates’ competence and credibility over party affiliation or sentiment, while voting in the forthcoming 2023 general election. This, according to the monarch, would ensure that mediocre candidates are not elected in place of those with prerequisite leadership qualities, and are genuinely committed to providing good governance and developmental services to the people. While specifically charging the people of Gbongan, Oba Oyeniyi enjoined his subjects to vote candidates of their choice base on their conscience.

The monarch however urged politicians to accept whatever the outcome of the elections turn out to be, move on and allow peace to reign. Speaking at the coronation ceremony of Chief Emmanuel Adetunji as the new Babaoba of Gbongan land, the monarch expressed excitement at the occasion, describing it as a well-deserved honour.

 

Our Reporters

