2023: Vote credible candidates, Obi urges Benue electorate

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, Friday advised eligible voters in Benue State not to toy with their votes but elect only credible candidates during the 2023 general elections.

Obi gave the advice while addressing a mammouth crowd of his supprters in Gboko Local Government Area of the state.

The former Governor of Anambra State further reiterated that they should vote for only candidates that they know would deliver if they gave them their mandates.

“Vote for those people who know you and know your pains, vote for the right persons,” he said.

