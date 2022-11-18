News

2023: Vote credible candidates, Obi urges Benue electorate

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, Friday advised eligible voters in Benue State not to toy with their votes but elect only credible candidates during the 2023 general elections.

Obi gave the advice while addressing a mammouth crowd of his supprters in Gboko Local Government Area of the state.

The former Governor of Anambra State further reiterated that they should vote for only candidates that they know would deliver if they gave them their mandates.

“Vote for those people who know you and know your pains, vote for the right persons,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SESSNet asks Abaribe, Ekweremadu, others to join Obi’s new Party

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Southeast and Southsouth Network (SESSNet) has asked Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Ike Ekweremadu and all other politicians from the Southeast and the Niger Delta, to join the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, in his new political party, the Labour Party. Obi had announced yesterday that he had joined the Labour Party in his […]
News Top Stories

South-East’ll collapse into APC –Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, has declared that the South-East geo-political zone will move into the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the people of the zone are tired of empty promises by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “The South-East as known today will all move to APC. We have to launch out to the […]
News

NCDC confirms 3,442 new COVID-19 recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s count of discharged COVID-19 patients, on Wednesday, received a major boost with more than 3,000 persons confirmed to have recovered across the country. Of the new recoveries, more than 2,000 were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the figures in its update for September […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica