2023: Vote credible candidates who can meet your needs –Kumuyi tells youths

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

…urges ASUU, FG to resolve crisis

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church and Convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GSK), Pastor Dr William F. Kumuyi, has called on youths in the country to vote only for credible candidates they believe would meet their  needs and aspirations in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Kumuyi also disclosed that dialogue was the way forward in resolving the lingering crisis between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government.

While responding to questions from Journalists yesterday at the Crusade Ground, Minna Trade Fair, the renowned Pastor said Nigerian youths have the rights and responsibilities to get it right through exercising their franchise.

According to him: “I call on the youth who have attained the age of voting to exercise their rights by voting for credible candidates they believe would meet their needs and aspirations.

 

“Nigeria is our country and in democracy, we have our rights and responsibilities and God knows how to make everything good for our nation, for the young, the old and every one of us.”

The Global Crusade with the theme: God of All Possi  bilities” holds between September 22th to September 27th, 2022.

While responding to the lingering issue of strikes, Pastor Kumuyi said: “Dialogue is the way forward in resolving the crisis between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government.”

Accordingly, he explained that “rioting might or might not solve the problem between ASUU and the Federal Government. There is need for both institutions to look at each other’s challenges and to come to terms.

“When two institutions and opposing bodies have a challenge, they should look at the challenges from both points of view.

“The ASUU should look at what the government is saying, what are their abilities, what can they do and government should look at the University institutions, what are they asking for, their rights and how to meet those rights. What they need is to adjust here and there to be able to come to fulfill it.”

Furthermore, he noted that, “fighting each other would not solve the problem but peace, paying the price of peace on both sides would help resolve issues”.

He, however noted that Christians were united in lifting up Christ as their Lord and saviour as well as the cornerstone of their salvation, adding that Christians were not United on doctrine or denominations.

It would be recalled that Pastor Kumuyi arrived Minna on Tuesday, September 20 and had paid a visit to the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello and Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida.

 

