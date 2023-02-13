News

2023: Vote For Me, I Will Develop Calabar Port, Construct Rail lines – Atiku Tells Cross River People

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to develop the Calabar port as part of efforts to promote commercial activities in the South-South region of the country.

He made the promise on Monday while addressing the electorate in Cross River State during the PDP presidential campaign rally at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

He said he will also ensure the construction of rail lines from Lagos through Calabar to Port Harcourt while promising to link the state with other parts of the country through the construction of road infrastructure.

“If you open up the Calabar port it will create massive business and important opportunities for the people of Cross River State. Another thing you should understand, the moment the Calabar port is expanded and is functional, it is going to be an attraction to factories and businesses and it will be to the benefit of the people of Cross River State.

“This is just one, again agricultural potentials are going to be multiplied. So developing Calabar port alone is going to be an abundant opportunity for the people of Cross River and I promise you, if you vote for PDP for the president and governorship, we will work together with your governors, your legislators we will implement this policy which has been grounded by APC.

“There is the issue of infrastructural development, that is first of all, the road networks connecting you with neighbouring states and then secondly the proposed rail line from Lagos through Calabar to Port Harcourt,” Atiku said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council and governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel assured the people of Cross River, what Atiku will do when elected.

He said: “Our colour is PDP, our colour is capacity, our colour is human development, our colour is delivering prosperity, development and then poverty alleviation. I want to assure you that infrastructure in terms of the road network under Atiku Abubakar will be very well developed.”

In a vague reference to the governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade and others who defected from PDP, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, who also spoke at the campaign rally, said they will come back.

“You have voted for some of our great sons and daughters in the PDP, unfortunately, some of them have disappointed you. But wherever they are going, they will come back home because the people of Cross River state will not go with them.

“I want to beg of you that on the 25th of this month, vote for one person who will unify this country, who will wipe your tears, who will make sure that the economy of Nigeria comes back to be the first and best economy in the continent.

“When we left office in 2015, Naira was exchanged at N180 to a dollar. How much is naira exchanging to a dollar today, N800 to a dollar? That brings poverty to you. When we left, we left a foreign debt of $9.6 billion. Within seven years, the APC has increased that debt to $97 billion dollars.

”In order words, each one of you standing here is a debtor and it is affecting the economy of this country because all the money we are earning, we spend on servicing debt,” he said.

Other party chieftains including the vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke among others were also part of the campaign trail to Calabar.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obaseki swears in new Solicitor-General, SUBEB chair

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday swore-in Prof. Faith Osadolor as the new Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary of 5the Edo State Ministry of Justice, and Ozavize Salami as the Executive Chairman Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). The governor also inaugurated a five-man Audit Service Commission with a charge to utilise the office for […]
News

Four Nigerians nabbed in UK, Sweden over alleged cybercrimes in US

Posted on Author Reporter

    Four Nigerians have arrested in the United Kingdom and Sweden for allegedly committing cyber fraud and theft of public money in the United States. This development was made known in a press release issued by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday. According to the DOJ, the defendants: Akinola Taylor, Olayemi […]
News Top Stories

Explosion, voter apathy mar Abia by-election

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

•We’ll seek cancellation against malpractice –Mascot Uzor-Kalu   An explosion yesterday rocked the Umuola Hall, Ward-8, Aba North Local Government Area, one of the centres for voting in the Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency by-election.   Sunday Telegraph gathered that no life was lost but electoral materials were scattered as workers, voters and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica