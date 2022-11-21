News Top Stories

2023: Vote God-fearing leaders, Onaiyekan tells Nigerians

Philip Nyam, ABUJA

Ar c h b i s h o p emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has advised Nigerians to vote for only candidates that would rule with the fear of God in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The retired clergy gave the advice yesterday in his homily to mark the solemnity of Christ the King at Church of the Assumption, Parish, Asokoro, Abuja. He also asked Nigerians  to pray to God for guidance to choose the right leaders. Onaiyekan said: “Don’t vote for anybody who is not likely to rule under God for the service of the people.

 

“I have only one vote and am keeping it very jealousy and I will make up my mind. Continuing, he said: “As we are celebrating Christ the King today in the heat of the election campaigns looking forward to February 23, whenNigerianswillbeasked to express their minds about whom they want to be their president as well as other political offices, we cannot but think about what Jesus as King means to us.

“It boils down to this that the only King is the Lord God Himself and Jesus is our visible human face of the Almighty God. “Anybodywhowantstobe a king in the world of today anytime must first of all be ready to submit himself to the supreme majesty of the Almighty God.

“Secondly, like Jesus, you must be ready to serve the people and even ready to die for their sake. Onaiyekansaid:“Allthose who are aspiring for various positions should be told in no unclear terms if you are not ready to serve under God if you are not ready to serve your people.

 

“If you are onlyinterested in pumping up your ego and making moneybythemisuse of power, don’t get anywhere near this election. “Andwe, whowillbegiven one day the power to decide, we should all use our votes wisely.”

Preaching from the gospel of Luke chapter 23 verses 35-43, Onaiyekan further explained that the solemnity of Christ the King was celebrated every year by the Catholic Church. “Here we are again this year as it is our custom in the Catholic Church, the last SundayinourLiturgicalYear which is today.

 

“We don’t only remember the end of the year and the end of our lives, and the end of humanity’s existence but also we remember the Heav-

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

