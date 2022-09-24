2023: Vote in only candidates who can meet your needs – Kumuyi tells Youths

…urges ASUU, FG to resolve crisis

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church and Convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GSK), Pastor Dr William F. Kumuyi has called on youths in the country to vote only for credible candidates they believe would meet their needs and aspirations in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Pastor Kumuyi also disclosed that dialogue is the way forward in resolving the lingering crisis between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government.

While responding to questions from journalists on Saturday at the Crusade Ground, Minna Trade Fair, the renowned Pastor said Nigerian youths have the right and responsibility to get it right through exercising their franchise.

According to him: “I call on the youths who have attained the age of voting to exercise their rights by voting for credible candidates they believe would meet their needs and aspirations.

“Nigeria is our country and in democracy, we have our rights and responsibilities and God knows how to make everything good for our nation, for the young, the old and every one of us.”

The Global Crusade, with the theme: ‘God of All Possibilities’, began on Thursday and ends on Tuesday.

