2023: Vote only candidates that will take care of your welfare, SW NUP tells members

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the South West has bemoaned the accumulation of pensions and gratuities being owed them by their governors, warning that in the 2023 general elections, its members should only vote for candidates they know will take care of their welfare.

Giving the warning yesterday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, was the zonal Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Union, Comrade Olusegun Abatan, while addressing journalists after their zonal meeting held at the NUP House, Agbarigo, Ibadan. Other State Chairmen were also in attendance. Abatan said: “We have an array of the good, the bad, and the ugly, who are contesting to be presi- dent and governors of this country. We appeal to our members to shine their eyes and vote the candidates that will take care of their welfare. We need somebody that will be able to tackle the menace of insecurity, armed banditry, kidnapping, ritual killing. Somebody that will address these challenges and problems frontally and with determination is the one we want as President,” he said.

 

News

Guber candidate To Buhari: Clear Saro-Wiwa of criminal charges

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The governorship candidate of Zenith Labor Party in Rivers State, Leyii Kewanee, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to exonorate the writer, environmental rights activist and social crusader, Ken Saro Wiwa and his fellow Ogonis of the criminal charges that led to their execution. Kwanee, a former Deputy Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, […]
News Top Stories

Sukuk: FG raises N669.12bn from capital market

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Bond rehabilitates 44 major roads We have bridged massive project de cits –Minister The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Debt Management Office, (DMO) raised N669.12 billion from the capital market through its 3rd Sukuk bond offering.The proceeds were used in construction and rehabilitation of as many as 44 major roads across the country. Minister […]
News Top Stories

NLC rejects petrol price hike, demands reversal

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Wabba: There’s limit to what Nigerians can bear   The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, finally stepped out of the shadows to reject the increase in the pump rice of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.   The Federal Government had, three days ago, increased the price of PMS through an Internal Memo […]

