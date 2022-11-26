2023: Vote only candidates that will take care of your welfare, SW NUP tells members

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the South West has bemoaned the accumulation of pensions and gratuities being owed them by their governors, warning that in the 2023 general elections, its members should only vote for candidates they know will take care of their welfare.

Giving the warning yesterday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, was the zonal Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Union, Comrade Olusegun Abatan, while addressing journalists after their zonal meeting held at the NUP House, Agbarigo, Ibadan. Other State Chairmen were also in attendance. Abatan said: “We have an array of the good, the bad, and the ugly, who are contesting to be presi- dent and governors of this country. We appeal to our members to shine their eyes and vote the candidates that will take care of their welfare. We need somebody that will be able to tackle the menace of insecurity, armed banditry, kidnapping, ritual killing. Somebody that will address these challenges and problems frontally and with determination is the one we want as President,” he said.

