2023: Vote only candidates that will take care of your welfare, SW NUP tells members

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the South West, has bemoaned the accumulation of pensions and gratuities being owed them by their governors, warning that in the 2023 general elections, its members should only vote for candidates they know will take care of their welfare.

Giving the warning Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was the zonal Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Union, Comrade Olusegun Abatan, while addressing journalists after their zonal meeting held at the NUP House, Agbarigo, Ibadan. Other State Chairmen were also in attendance.

“We have an array of the good, the bad, and the ugly who are contesting to be president and governors of this country. We appeal to our members to shine their eyes and vote the candidates that will take care of their welfare. We need somebody that will be able to tackle the menace of insecurity, armed banditry, kidnapping, ritual killing. Somebody that will address these challenges and problems frontally and with determination is the one we want as President,” he said.

While disclosing the states that are owing and the amounts, Abatan said: “Osun State tops the list of debtors with N145 billion. My people there are in court as I speak. The whole thing started a long time ago and it was compounded when Governor Rauf Aregbesola was the governor of that state. And since Aregbesola left, there has not been improvement in the payment of pension and gratuity to the pensioners in Osun State.”

 

