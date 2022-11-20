2023: Vote only God fearing leaders, Onaiyekan to Nigerians

Archbishop emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has advised Nigerians to vote for only candidates that would rule with the fear of God in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The retired clergy, who gave the advice Sunday in his homily to mark the solemnity of Christ the King at Church of the Assumption, Parish, Asokoro, Abuja, also asked Nigerians to pray to God for guidance to choose the right leaders.

“Don’t vote for anybody who is not likely to rule under God for the service of the people.

“I have only one vote and am keeping it very jealousy and I will make up my mind,” Onaiyekan said.

Continuing, he said: “As we are celebrating Christ the King today in the heat of the election campaigns looking forward to February 23, when Nigerians will be asked to express their minds about which they want to be their president as well as other political offices, we cannot but think about what Jesus as King means to us.

“It boils down to this that the only King is the Lord God Himself and Jesus is our visible human face of the Almighty God. Anybody who wants to be a king in the world of today anytime must first of all be ready to submit himself to the supreme majesty of the Almighty God. Secondly, like Jesus, you must be ready to serve the people and even ready to die for their sake.”

