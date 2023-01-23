2023: Vote out parties, politicians that couldn’t protect you –CAN chairman

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, has called on Nigerians not to vote in parties and politicians who have failed to protect them and their properties from the clutches of killer bandits. State Chairman of CAN, Most Rev (Dr) Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who made this disclosure during the funeral mass to bid the late Rev Fr Isaac Azekpili Achi farewell at St Michael’s Catholic Cathedral Church, Minna, urged the people to get their PVCs and vote in only leaders that can protect them. While calling for a thorough investigations into the killing of Fr Achi who had survived various attacks, the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese expressed dismay, saying that the current leadership has failed the power it swore to protect and do not seem to have solutions to the current situation that have bedevilled the nation and the state in particular. It should be recalled that Fr Achi was murdered on Sunday morning at the Parish House of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church Kaffin Koro in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State by unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits. According to him, “If this act of killing is to be stopped then we all have roles to play. While we pray, we should also play our roles; enough is enough. “We have another opportunity to elect out leaders, when it is day time. You do not have to tell a man that the day has broken; do not say I did not warn you. “I am calling on all Christians and, indeed, well-meaning Nigerlites who want a stop to all these killings and attacks to go and collect their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) and come out en mass to cast their votes in the forthcoming general election. “Another opportunity will avail itself by next month and by March, because if we have credible leaders who can protect the people, such things should

