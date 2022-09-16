2023: Vote people of unassailable integrity, Catholic Bishops advise Nigerians

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has advised Nigerians to ensure they only vote individuals with capacity, good character and unassailable integrity to lift Nigeria out of the socioe-conomic, security and political mess, it has been plunged into.

The advice was contained in a communiqué signed by CBCN President, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, CBCN Secretary, Most Rev. Donatus Ogun and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, at the end of the CBCN’s second plenary meeting which was held in Orlu, Imo State. The bishops who also advised Nigerians to carefully weigh the implications of voting the wrong set of politicians into power, urged Catholic Lay Faithful with political interests to forget their convenience and material interests and engage in political activity only in pursuance of the common good and establishment of the moral order.

The communiqué partly reads: “Politics is a noble vocation. We, therefore, encourage all politicians to uphold the values of integrity and decency. We strongly condemn as unlawful and sinful all forms of vote selling and buying and advise all politicians and voters to refrain from doing so. “While it is not our responsibility as religious leaders to dictate to political parties the choices of their presidential, vice presidential and other candidates, we have the duty to advise the citizenry to bear in mind the implications of these choices while electing the next set of leaders.” On the worsening state of insecurity, the Bishops regretted that the government has failed in its responsibility of protecting lives and properties of citizens, as well as prosecuting and convicting perpetrators of various nefarious acts.

“Regrettably, the government has not lived up to its duties with regard to security. We observe that even when suspects have been arrested, there is not even diligent prosecution of the culprits of these nefarious acts, thereby leaving the citizenry helpless and despairing,” they said. Criticising government’s mismanagement of the economy, the increasing debt burden, rising unemployment, poverty and hunger, spiralling inflation, high costs of goods and services, crude oil theft and non-functioning refineries they “urged governments to make adequate policies and provide the enabling environment for the creation of more jobs by both the government and the private sector.

This would surely reduce the level of poverty, insecurity and unrest in our land.” Lending their voice to the seven month old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU), CBCN while warning that resorting to courts may not be the best and fastest way to solve the problem, appealed to both the Federal Government and ASUU to find a quicker and better way of resolving the matters under contention to enable students of public universities return back to school.

