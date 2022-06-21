2023: Vote to change your situation, Gumi tells Nigerians

Controversial Kaduna- based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has told Nigerians to take advantage of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to en able them to vote in the 2023 general election and change the current situation in the country.

He also said no Nigerians who refused to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) should not complain about bad governance if they could not vote in the election. Gumi gave the advice on his verified Facebook page after re-registering his lost PVC. HealsourgedtheIndependent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the registration to cover rural areas and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The cleric said: “I’ve just re-registered for my lost voter ID. “With 10 days to go, I sincerely hope INEC would reconsider extending the registration to especially cover the rural areas and IDPs.

No eligible Nigerian should be disfranchised as much as possible. “Your vote is your power to change the situation. If you refuse to vote, then complain no more to anyone

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...