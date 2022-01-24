2023: Voters beware –Nkire

A member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire has warned Nigerian voters to beware of Presidential aspirants who, “wait for sycophants to push them before they make a move”.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja, Chief Nkire said Nigeria was not in short supply of leaders and that voters should therefore reject indecisive persons who wait to be prompted to act.

He said although some of the aspirants were notable people who had served the country in the past or presently serving the country: “The last thing Nigeria needs at this time is a reluctant president”.

According to Nkire: “Running for the office of President of a great country such as Nigeria must be a personal decision by a man or woman who has a personal conviction that he or she has what it takes to serve in the position of President”.

He said anyone whose only reason for running for the presidency of Nigeria was that he or she was pushed forward by his tribesmen or members of her religious sect could not take Nigeria to the Promised Land.

“The President Nigeria needs at a difficult time such as this, is someone ready to take responsibility and not blame his or her sponsors or opponents and critics for his or her failure or inaction,” Nkire added.

He advised more Presidential aspirants with national appeal, especially from the South East, to chest out and declare their intentions with cogent reasons and convincing plans.

