2023: Voters from 270 polling units may not vote in Niger

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State, yesterday revealed that eligible voters from 270 polling units have been completely displaced from their homes and may not be able to exercise their franchise in the next generation elections.

The Head of Department, Operations, Mohammed BabatundeYusuf, duringastakeholdersmeetingwithpolitical parties, security agencies and othercitizensatthestateINEC Headquarters in Minna, said Munya, Mariga, Shiroro and Rafi local government areas are affected.

According to him: “If the current security situation does not improve, the voters inShiroroLocalGovernment would have to travel about to Minna, thestatecapitaltovote after which the results would betakenbacktoShiroroLGA.

“Eligible voters from 270 polling units have been completely displaced from their homes of which 46 polling units are from Munya LGA, 100 polling units from Mariga LGA, 62pollingunitsfromShiroro LGA and 62 polling units from Rafi LGA have been affected.”

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Sam Egwu, however, in his remarks said it was not the responsibility of the Commission to convey the IDPs to wherever it establishes to be safe for them to vote. Professor Egwu further disclosed that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in 14 local government areas of thestatewouldhavetheopportunitytovoteintheIDPcamps “only if security situation in the state does not improve before 2023 general elections.”

He said the highest of ‘no go areas’ due to insecurity were in Shiroro and parts of Munya Local Government Areas.

“INEC already has a policy for IDP voting, but we are calling for support and cooperation from political parties and other stakeholders to achieve the results.

“INEC has created 1,765 new polling units in addition totheexisting3,186inthestate. However, some polling units would be depopulated before the elections.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...