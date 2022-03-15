News Top Stories

2023: Voters from 270 polling units may not vote in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, MINNA Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State, yesterday revealed that eligible voters from 270 polling units have been completely displaced from their homes and may not be able to exercise their franchise in the next generation elections.

 

The Head of Department, Operations, Mohammed BabatundeYusuf, duringastakeholdersmeetingwithpolitical parties, security agencies and othercitizensatthestateINEC Headquarters in Minna, said Munya, Mariga, Shiroro and Rafi local government areas are affected.

 

According to him: “If the current security situation does not improve, the voters inShiroroLocalGovernment would have to travel about to Minna, thestatecapitaltovote after which the results would betakenbacktoShiroroLGA.

 

“Eligible voters from 270 polling units have been completely displaced from their homes of which 46 polling units are from Munya LGA, 100 polling units from Mariga LGA, 62pollingunitsfromShiroro LGA and 62 polling units from Rafi LGA have been affected.”

 

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Sam Egwu, however, in his remarks said it was not the responsibility of the Commission to convey the IDPs to wherever it establishes to be safe for them to vote. Professor Egwu further disclosed that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in 14 local government areas of thestatewouldhavetheopportunitytovoteintheIDPcamps “only if security situation in the state does not improve before 2023 general elections.”

 

He said the highest of ‘no go areas’ due to insecurity were in Shiroro and parts of Munya Local Government Areas.

 

“INEC already has a policy for IDP voting, but we are calling for support and cooperation from political parties and other stakeholders to achieve the results.

 

“INEC has created 1,765 new polling units in addition totheexisting3,186inthestate. However, some polling units would be depopulated before the elections.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Drama as 3 exotic jeeps go missing at Bank of Agriculture

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

There was a mild drama during the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) meeting Friday, when the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, was unable to show evidence of purchase of two brand new Toyota Prado Jeeps and Ford Ranger Jeep for the purpose of monitoring the Agric Mechanization Programme. The Committee had […]
News

Kogi Grand Khadi bags good governance award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Given his commitment and high sense of integrity in the dispensation of justice in the Islamic jurisprudence, the Kogi State Grand Khadi, Justice Abdulkarim Aruwa, has been honoured with the award of good governance.   The award ceremony which took place at the state’s Sharia Court of Justice, Satuarday in Lokoja, was at the instance […]
News

FEC approves N27bn for consultancy, Idah-Nsukka road

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays N286.3m to procure towing vehicle for FCT The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N27 billion for the engagement of consultants to supervise the Bodo-Bonny Road and bridges as well as the construction of the Idah- Nsukka road. The Council chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday also okayed the sum of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica