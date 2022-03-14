2023: Voters from 270 polling units may not vote in Niger

…‘IDPs may vote in camps’- INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State, on Monday revealed that eligible voters from 270 polling units have been completely displaced from their homes and may not be able to exercise their franchise in the next generation elections.

The Head of Department, Operations, Mohammed Babatunde Yusuf, during a stakeholders meeting with political parties, security agencies and other citizens at the state INEC Headquarters in Minna, said Munya, Mariga, Shiroro and Rafi local government areas are affected.

According to him: “If the current security situation does not improve, the voters in Shiroro Local Government would have to travel about to Minna, the state capital to vote after which the results would be taken back to Shiroro LGA.

“Eligible voters from 270 polling units have been completely displaced from their homes of which 46 polling units are from Munya LGA, 100 polling units from Mariga LGA, 62 polling units from Shiroro LGA and 62 polling units from Rafi LGA have been affected.”

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Sam Egwu, however, in his remarks said it was not the responsibility of the Commission to convey the IDPs to wherever it establishes to be safe for them to vote.

Professor Egwu further disclosed that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in 14 local government areas of the state would have the opportunity to vote in the IDP camps “only if security situation in the state does not improve before 2023 general elections.”

He said the highest of ‘no go areas’ due to insecurity were in Shiroro and parts of Munya Local Government Areas.

“INEC already has a policy for IDP voting, but we are calling for support and cooperation from political parties and other stakeholders to achieve the results.

“INEC has created 1,765 new polling units in addition to the existing 3,186 in the state. However, some polling units would be depopulated before the elections.”

