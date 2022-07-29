News Top Stories

2023: Wase pledges support for Tinubu/Shetima ticket

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Idris Wase has assured the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima of his total support. Speaking when he received the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Support Group in his office on Wednesday, Wase said: “Of all the candidates in other parties, none has the qualities and capacity of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

The deputy speaker added that he is ready to support any initiative that would add value and subsequently lead to the success of the Tinubu/ Shetima ticket. He said: “I want to assure you that we in the House of Representatives, particularly members of the APC, we shall collaborate with every organisation to ensure victory for Tinubu/ Shetima ticket.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Childhood diet can impact adult life

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from the United States (U.S.) said eating too much fat and sugar as a child can alter a person’s microbiome for life, even if the fellow later learnt to eat healthier. The research, describing their study has recently been published in the ‘Journal of Experimental Biology’. The microbiome refers to all the bacteria as […]
News

COVID-19: PTF to work with INEC on guidelines for Edo, Ondo polls

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) for the control of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has said that it was working with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to bring out guidelines for the conduct of the oncoming supplementary polls in Nasarawa and governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. The PTF also disclosed […]
News

Developer, Enugu partner for $130m new city, 250-bed hospital

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

In a partnership aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to boost the economy and create jobs, a private firm, FIT Consult and Enugu State Government yesterday unveiled a new Smart City project estimated to cost $130 million at completion. Under the partnership, the state government is to provide the land, while FIT Consult, an indigenous […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica