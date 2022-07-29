2023: Wase pledges support for Tinubu/Shetima ticket

Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Idris Wase has assured the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima of his total support. Speaking when he received the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Support Group in his office on Wednesday, Wase said: “Of all the candidates in other parties, none has the qualities and capacity of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

The deputy speaker added that he is ready to support any initiative that would add value and subsequently lead to the success of the Tinubu/ Shetima ticket. He said: “I want to assure you that we in the House of Representatives, particularly members of the APC, we shall collaborate with every organisation to ensure victory for Tinubu/ Shetima ticket.”

