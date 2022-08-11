2023: We can’t afford to be distracted by politics of religion– Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has condemned the incursion of religion into the political arena of the country, stressing that it portends danger for the polity ahead of the 2023 general election. Based on this, Akeredolu, who stressed that the solution to the challenges faced in the country will not be found in the faiths of individuals, said a person’s religious persuasion is based on personal conviction.

The governor spoke yesterday at the 1st year Monograph of Memorial Lecture and Celebration of Life of Prof. Bankole Olusiji Oke, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo State capital. Akeredolu delivered the Lecture titled ‘Nigeria: The Politics of Religion in a Transitional Society.’ While pointing out that the public space must remain secular, the governor noted that the current agitations for a faith-based political representation are anchored on a certain misapprehension of the requirements for leadership in a multiethnic state such as Nigeria. He stressed that the incursion of religious agitation was driven by mischief to set the people against themselves to attain political power, adding that any religious leader who ignores knowledge and competence as necessary criteria for measuring leadership capacity is an apostate.

The governor said: “The manipulative skills of politicians as being currently put to use will aggravate an already bad situation.” Akeredolu explained that the clamour for the restructuring of the polity and agitation for power shift must gain prominence over the debate on representation based on religion. He said: “The military handed over power, eventually, in 1999 and there has been the civil rule since that time. “Nigerians celebrate the fact that the democratic experience remains unbroken ever since. “There appears to be an understanding that power must rotate between the North and the South. “This understanding witnessed the contest of two candidates from the Southwest for the Presidency. It was part of the unwritten agreement that the power equation must be balanced to allay the fear of domination harboured by the people of the South.

