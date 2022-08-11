News

2023: We can’t afford to be distracted by politics of religion– Akeredolu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has condemned the incursion of religion into the political arena of the country, stressing that it portends danger for the polity ahead of the 2023 general election. Based on this, Akeredolu, who stressed that the solution to the challenges faced in the country will not be found in the faiths of individuals, said a person’s religious persuasion is based on personal conviction.

The governor spoke yesterday at the 1st year Monograph of Memorial Lecture and Celebration of Life of Prof. Bankole Olusiji Oke, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo State capital. Akeredolu delivered the Lecture titled ‘Nigeria: The Politics of Religion in a Transitional Society.’ While pointing out that the public space must remain secular, the governor noted that the current agitations for a faith-based political representation are anchored on a certain misapprehension of the requirements for leadership in a multiethnic state such as Nigeria. He stressed that the incursion of religious agitation was driven by mischief to set the people against themselves to attain political power, adding that any religious leader who ignores knowledge and competence as necessary criteria for measuring leadership capacity is an apostate.

The governor said: “The manipulative skills of politicians as being currently put to use will aggravate an already bad situation.” Akeredolu explained that the clamour for the restructuring of the polity and agitation for power shift must gain prominence over the debate on representation based on religion. He said: “The military handed over power, eventually, in 1999 and there has been the civil rule since that time. “Nigerians celebrate the fact that the democratic experience remains unbroken ever since. “There appears to be an understanding that power must rotate between the North and the South. “This understanding witnessed the contest of two candidates from the Southwest for the Presidency. It was part of the unwritten agreement that the power equation must be balanced to allay the fear of domination harboured by the people of the South.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

3 Simple Yet Actionable Strategies to Fulfill Your Dreams – Sunil Mcrewer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Social media marketing has become one of the dominant mediums to connect with audiences. It is free, and it has the possibility of reaching millions of people. More importantly, it is organic. Word of mouth has gone digital, and a favorable online presence can boost a company from startup to superstar. Popular Instagram star, Sunil […]
News

BUA Cement reports N101bn PAT in HY

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

BUA Cement, has announced an impressive 2020 half-year results declaring revenues of N101.3billion and a Profit After Tax of N34.82billion representing an increase of 12.7 per cent and 13.74 per cent respectively from the corresponding period in 2019.   This was contained in a filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Revenue increases by 12.7 per […]
News

Osinbajo to graduands of skill acquisition don’t give up on yourself

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo on Tuesday told Nigerian Youths not to give up on themselves and the country despite the hardship occasioned by economic austerity, but that they should continue to persever Osibanjo gave the advice, at the 2020 graduation ceremony of Woodi Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP), organised by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica