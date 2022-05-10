2023: We can’t defeat PDP with Presidential candidate from South –APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday declared that it would be difficult for it to win the Presidential election next year with a southern presidential candidate. A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Amb. Sam Nkire, who led members of the National Assembly to collect the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, in Abuja, stated this. According to him, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was pushing them to consider a northern presidential candidate after President Muhammadu Buhari. Asked why they were collecting forms for the Senate President even when the party seems to have zoned the ticket to the South, Nkire said: “Let me tell you, you are a journalist not a politician. Every politician is in politics to win. It is PDP that is driving us to do this. We have said so. But we don’t want PDP to take the government from us. If you give the position to a southerner and PDP gives to a northerner, APC will go into the wilderness and we are not ready to go into the wilderness.” Recall that the Chairman of the Southern Governors, Rotimi Akeredolu, had insisted that the Presidency must come to the South after President Buhari. Also speaking about the presence in the International Conference Centre, he said: “We are here, as you can see beside and behind me Senators and senior members, businessmen and politicians who are members of the APC and some other Nigerians who want a new president.” Asked who the new President is and why they want him he said: “Alhaji Ahmed Lawan current President of the Senate of Nigeria.
Fayemi inaugurates traditional rulers’ council
Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has disclosed plans by his administration to commence the enforcement of the twoyear regency tenure law to dissuade royal legal tussles that usually characterize the appointment of traditional rulers in some towns. He stated this on Thursday at the inauguration of the council of traditional rulers under the chairmanship of […]
Gov Wike joins 2023 presidential race
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State yesterday declared his intention to take part in the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Wike, who stated this in Makurdi, the Benue State capital during a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House, said that he remains the best man […]
2023: Benue APC crisis deepens as factional group expels Akume’s loyalists
The crisis rocking the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday assumed a disturbing dimension as a factional group of the party in the area expelled two of its staunch members, including a former Chairman of the local government area, Mrs. Beckie Orpin and Hon. Abua Simon Yajir. The expelled members were […]
