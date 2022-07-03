News Top Stories

2023: We can’t give ticket to failed aspirants –APC NWC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

The Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Chidi Duru, has asked aspirants that failed to win their tickets during the party’s primaries to bury their ambitions of standing for elections as the National Working Committee (NWC) cannot give anybody ticket.

 

The party Chieftain stated this over the weekend while clarifying reports that the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had promised the National Assembly members that failed in the primaries their tickets. Hon. Duru said the provisions of the electoral act as amended have taken away the power of political parties to determine who becomes a candidate of the party after primaries result.

It would be recalled that following his visit to the National Assembly amid threats of some of APC Senators to defect to the opposition parties, Adamu was reported to have assured the lawmakers that the party will return them to the ballot. However, Hon Duru said the APC National Chairman could not have made such promise in view of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

 

He observed that the Electoral Act has to a large extent, whittled the powers of political parties and even removed their ability to substitute a candidate at will, as was the situation in the past.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Indonesia volcano spews huge ash cloud in second eruption in three days

Posted on Author Reporter

    An Indonesian volcano spewed a giant ash cloud 5 km (3.1 miles) into the sky on Monday in its second eruption in three days, emitting a thunderous noise and turning the sky dark, authorities and witnesses said. The eruption of Mount Sinabung on the island of Sumatra comes after more than a year […]
News Top Stories

PIB: Host communities insist on 10% equity shareholding

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

…reject 2.5%   Lawan, Sylva: Legislation’ll boost Nigeria’s fortunes     The host communities (HOSTCOM) producing oil and gas in Nigeria, yesterday, rejected the 2.5 per cent equity shareholding provided in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), being considered for passage by the National Assembly.   The host communities, which voiced its rejection of the 2.5 […]
News

Ada Ehi Hosts Property Conference for Ministers

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Award-winning gospel artiste and brand Ambassador of Cedarwood luxury brands of properties, Ada Ehi, is beckoning on fellow gospel ministers to come and explore affordable property options.   Speaking recently, the ‘Congratulations’ crooner explained that the finest of Nigeria’s gospel ministers will converge in Lagos for the first-ever Property & Wealth Conference for Gospel Ministers. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica