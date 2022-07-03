2023: We can’t give ticket to failed aspirants –APC NWC

The Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Chidi Duru, has asked aspirants that failed to win their tickets during the party’s primaries to bury their ambitions of standing for elections as the National Working Committee (NWC) cannot give anybody ticket.

The party Chieftain stated this over the weekend while clarifying reports that the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had promised the National Assembly members that failed in the primaries their tickets. Hon. Duru said the provisions of the electoral act as amended have taken away the power of political parties to determine who becomes a candidate of the party after primaries result.

It would be recalled that following his visit to the National Assembly amid threats of some of APC Senators to defect to the opposition parties, Adamu was reported to have assured the lawmakers that the party will return them to the ballot. However, Hon Duru said the APC National Chairman could not have made such promise in view of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

He observed that the Electoral Act has to a large extent, whittled the powers of political parties and even removed their ability to substitute a candidate at will, as was the situation in the past.

