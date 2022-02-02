2023: We didn’t endorse Yahaya Bello – Northern CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern chapter has denied endorsing Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election. Northern CAN in a communiqué issued at the end of its extraordinary meeting yesterday in Abuja by its Public Relations Officer, Chaplain Jechonia Gilbert, said the association has never adopted anyone as its candidate.

The communiqué partly reads: “We want to clarify the recent report in some online media that Northern CAN had adopted Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election. “Northern CAN, from history, has never adopted any individual for any elective position in the history of elections in Nigeria and neither will it do so this time. Our duty to the Nigerian nation as a religious body is to pray .

