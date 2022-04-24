News

2023: We didn’t force anyone to agree on consensus decision – Saraki

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki Sunday insisted the Northern Elders Forum’s decisions and recommendations on a consensus Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2023 presidential election were not influenced by anyone.

The elders in Minna on Friday announced that they had settled for Saraki and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed as northern consensus candidates of the PDP.

But their selection has been rejected by ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and others, who have since expressed their interest in the race.

However, Saraki, who met with Niger State PDP delegates in Minna, said: “The decision of the northern consensus candidate where I and Bala Mohammed were selected was not forced on anybody. We all agreed to consult with the elders and then accept their decision.”

The former Kwara State governor said they (northern PDP presidential aspirants) decided to consult the elders.

 He said: “They did not seek or ask that they should be involved in it, and neither were we forced into doing it. We decided on our own to seek their involvement for a northern consensus candidate.

“For the decision, we appreciate our elder statesmen for their role in the process and their patriotism and desire for the unity of the country. To abide by the decision is an individual choice. Everyone has to make his own decision.

“I have accepted the recommendations and recognised them and have decided to forge ahead.”

He promised to tackle poverty, banditry and kidnapping if elected.

Saraki said: “After I become President, there will be no more banditry and kidnapping in this country. I assure you that I will do more as President. I will include more women in my cabinet and make sure that my cabinet has youths as Ministers of State.

“Nigeria needs a President that is bold, energetic and dynamic. A President that can bring people together. I am the kind of President Nigeria needs.”

The former legislator appealed to the Niger PDP to work towards ensuring that the North Central produces its first President.

He said: “2023 is the turn of the North Central. We will make history to have a democratically elected president from the zone. We can fix, rescue and rebuild the country.”

Former Niger State Governor, Mua’zu Babangida Aliyu said   Saraki is a dependable and bankable candidate.

“In Niger State, we need to articulate our positions and make our demands known. Saraki is a dependable person that we can rely on,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Hoteliers commend Sanwo-Olu over N1bn loan facility

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Hoteliers in Lagos State under the umbrella of Hotel Owners and Managers Association of Lagos (HOMAL) have commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for making available N1 billion loan facility to support the stabilisation of the sector following the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement signed by the President of the association, Chief Samuel Alabi, the […]
News

Our officials attacked during court trial in Lagos –NCoS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Lagos State, yesterday, confirmed an attack on its personnel at the Lagos High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), during the hearing for inmates. The Lagos state NCoS spokesperson, Mr Olarotimi Oladokun, confirmed the attack in an interview in Lagos, saying the attack was staged by persons suspected to be associates […]
News Top Stories

42 killed, 13 injured, homes burnt in fresh Southern Kaduna attacks

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA

…police arrest five kidnap suspects, kill one   Forty-two people were killed in the troubled southern part of Kaduna State on Sunday. The killings began with gunmen attacking Madamai and Abun communities in Kaura Local Government Area of the state killing at least 34 people and leaving seven seriously injured.   Eight people were report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica