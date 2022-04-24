2023: We didn’t force anyone to agree on consensus decision – Saraki

Ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki Sunday insisted the Northern Elders Forum’s decisions and recommendations on a consensus Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2023 presidential election were not influenced by anyone.

The elders in Minna on Friday announced that they had settled for Saraki and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed as northern consensus candidates of the PDP.

But their selection has been rejected by ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and others, who have since expressed their interest in the race.

However, Saraki, who met with Niger State PDP delegates in Minna, said: “The decision of the northern consensus candidate where I and Bala Mohammed were selected was not forced on anybody. We all agreed to consult with the elders and then accept their decision.”

The former Kwara State governor said they (northern PDP presidential aspirants) decided to consult the elders.

He said: “They did not seek or ask that they should be involved in it, and neither were we forced into doing it. We decided on our own to seek their involvement for a northern consensus candidate.

“For the decision, we appreciate our elder statesmen for their role in the process and their patriotism and desire for the unity of the country. To abide by the decision is an individual choice. Everyone has to make his own decision.

“I have accepted the recommendations and recognised them and have decided to forge ahead.”

He promised to tackle poverty, banditry and kidnapping if elected.

Saraki said: “After I become President, there will be no more banditry and kidnapping in this country. I assure you that I will do more as President. I will include more women in my cabinet and make sure that my cabinet has youths as Ministers of State.

“Nigeria needs a President that is bold, energetic and dynamic. A President that can bring people together. I am the kind of President Nigeria needs.”

The former legislator appealed to the Niger PDP to work towards ensuring that the North Central produces its first President.

He said: “2023 is the turn of the North Central. We will make history to have a democratically elected president from the zone. We can fix, rescue and rebuild the country.”

Former Niger State Governor, Mua’zu Babangida Aliyu said Saraki is a dependable and bankable candidate.

“In Niger State, we need to articulate our positions and make our demands known. Saraki is a dependable person that we can rely on,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...