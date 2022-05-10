2023: We didn’t purchase APC nomination form for Jonathan – MACBAN

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied speculations that it procured the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2023 presidential election.

National Secretary, MACBAN, Alhaji Othman Ngelzarma, who made the denial Tuesday in Abuja, said the body has never contemplated such an action and will not buy any form for any politician aspiring to contest next year’s general election. Ngelzarma said that instead of buying forms for politicians, the association would rather deploy its resources to assist its members who have been victims of banditry and cattle rustling in different parts of the country.

In a statement issued on behalf of the association, Ngelzarma said MACBAN will support any candidate that shows commitment to end the suffering of its members after the conclusion of party primaries.

The statement read thus: “The attention of MACBAN has been drawn to a trending story in which we are being quoted as having bought a presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 elections.

“We wish to make it clear that MACBAN did not and will not buy any form for any candidate contesting elections.

“MACBAN does not see any gain in this kind of profligate enterprise that adds no value to the millions of our members who are wallowing in poverty as a result of banditry, cattle rustling and the dastardly activities of self-appointed vigilantes who for all intent and purpose are committed to executing genocide.”

Meanwhile, a relatively unknown group of nomadic pastoralists has owned up to the said procurement of the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the former president to contest the forthcoming presidential election.

Leader of the group, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said he represents a group of Fulani pastoralists and Almajirai communities in Nigeria. Abdullahi disclosed that the group decided to extend the gesture to Jonathan because he deserved a return ticket to Aso Rock to continue his good works.

According to him, Jonathan remains the first president since independence, to show compassion to the Almajirai to the extent of initiating a comprehensive educational policy for them.

