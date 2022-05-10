News

2023: We didn’t purchase APC nomination form for Jonathan – MACBAN

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied speculations that it procured the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2023 presidential election.

National Secretary, MACBAN, Alhaji Othman Ngelzarma, who made the denial Tuesday in Abuja, said the body has never contemplated such an action and will not buy any form for any politician aspiring to contest next year’s general election. Ngelzarma said that instead of buying forms for politicians, the association would rather deploy its resources to assist its members who have been victims of banditry and cattle rustling in different parts of the country.

In a statement issued on behalf of the association, Ngelzarma said MACBAN will support any candidate that shows commitment to end the suffering of its members after the conclusion of party primaries.

The statement read thus: “The attention of MACBAN has been drawn to a trending story in which we are being quoted as having bought a presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 elections.

“We wish to make it clear that MACBAN did not and will not buy any form for any candidate contesting elections.

“MACBAN does not see any gain in this kind of profligate enterprise that adds no value to the millions of our members who are wallowing in poverty as a result of banditry, cattle rustling and the dastardly activities of self-appointed vigilantes who for all intent and purpose are committed to executing genocide.”

Meanwhile, a relatively unknown group of nomadic pastoralists has owned up to the said procurement of the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the former president to contest the forthcoming presidential election.

Leader of the group, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said he represents a group of Fulani pastoralists and Almajirai communities in Nigeria. Abdullahi disclosed that the group decided to extend the gesture to Jonathan because he deserved a return ticket to Aso Rock to continue his good works.

According to him, Jonathan remains the first president since independence, to show compassion to the Almajirai to the extent of initiating a comprehensive educational policy for them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How students can save money, by Zenith Bank

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

TheBranchManager, Zenith Bank, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, Aminu Abba Ali, has called on secondary school studentstocreateabudgetonhow to save money for the future. He made the call yesterday when the management of the bank took an advocacy visit to the Unity School, Birnin Kebbi, in commemoration of the World Saving Day 2021. He described savings as […]
News

Osun #EndSARS conveners kick against fresh protest

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Co-conveners of the #End- SARS protest in Osun State have distanced themselves from another round of protest which broke out in the state on Monday, describing the development as self-serving, needless, unnecessary and capable of compromising the peace and progress of the state. A group of youth being led by Emmanuel Adebayo had on Monday […]
News Top Stories

Pension: Ex-NICON staff seek probe over missing N2.4bn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Association of Former Employees of NICON Insurance (AFENI) has requested the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intervene and unravel the whereabouts of and outstanding N2.4billion in-house pension fund .   This was as it urged the Federal Government to pay two years arrears to former staff of the defunct insurance company. Chairman, Executive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica