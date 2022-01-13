2023: We don’t have preferred candidate – PDP assures aspirants

*As Ohuabunwa, Momodu indicate intention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured all presidential aspirants on its platform of level playing field.

PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, who spoke Thursday when he played host to two presidential aspirants, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and Otunba Dele Momodu, said the party does not have any preferred aspirant.

“There will be a level playing field for all aspirants. We don’t have any special candidate; we don’t have a preferred candidate. It is the party members who will decide, and if at the end of the day the party members vote for you that you are the one they want, we will queue behind you,” Ayu assured.

He urged them to help build the party, arguing that it is only a strong and united political platform that could guarantee anyone success in political contests.

The aspirants who later spoke to journalists after their meeting with the national chairman said they were in the race to restore hope for Nigerians and reset the country.

Ohuabunwa said his experience as an entrepreneur, investor and industrialist places him in a good stead to lead the country.

The pioneer chief executive officer of Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Company and one-time president of Manufacturers Association Nigeria (MAN) said the office of president is a serious one and requires someone with experience “in managing many things at the same time.”

The aspirant stated that he has the experience and the training, arguing that though he may belong to the older generation, “but my spirit, my heart is of a young person, and I understand how to motivate people to achieve, because the job of a president is the job of a CEO.”

“The work of the CEO is first and foremost to set the vision where you are going, sell the vision, and then appoint lieutenants,” he noted.

On the agitation in the South East where he comes from, Ohuabunwa said what is happening in the region is symptomatic of the problem of Nigeria.

He denied that it was an ethnic problem, adding, “There is nothing unique about the South East. What is happening in the North West, what is happening in the North East, what is happening in the Middle Belt – they are all symptomatic of the same foundational issues with Nigeria. And all we need to do is to look at them as national problems. When you look at them as ethnic problem, we miss it, they are national problems.”

Ohuabunwa said he would lay the foundation of Nigeria for proper unity and create a level playing ground where every child born in every part of the country would have the same opportunity like the other child to achieve his potential the way it happens in parts of the world.

Momodu, a journalist and publisher, said he is the best aspirant to fly the PDP flag in the February 2023 presidential election.

He said he was convinced that the time has come to seriously challenge and dislodge politicians who have held the country to ransom “by kidnapping, hijacking and destroying the future of our younger generation and generations yet unborn.”

Momodu, who contested the 2011 presidential election, said he is now ready and capable to rule the country.

“I wish to place on record my firm promise and commitment not to be harassed, bullied or intimidated by anyone who feels he or she can buy the whole of Nigeria with loads of cash fraudulently and illegally filched and taken from the Nigerian people.

“Nigeria has paid heavy price and penalty in the last 29 years and suffered untold agony and indignity as result of that tragic misadventure.

“Nigeria deserves much better than where we are now, and my appeal to fellow Nigerians is that we should collectively rescue our dear country from the suffocating claws of slave masters, overlords and tyrants, vociferously and vehemently reject any suggestion that Nigeria should continue to tread this dangerous path.

“The die is cast; and we must regain and take back our country. I fully and unequivocally commit and dedicate myself to this cause,” he said.

