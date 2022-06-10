2023: We expect 27,000 nominations from parties –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is expecting about 27, 000 nominations from the 18 registered political parties at the close of candidates’ nomination on July 15. The Commission has given the parties between June 10 and 17; and July 1 and 15, to upload the names of their elected candidates for national and state elections. INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who led journalists round the INEC nomination centre, said that the Commission expects 1, 500 nominations from each of the 18 political parties for 2023 general election, within the window made available for the exercise.

Yakubu advised parties not to wait till the last day before commencement of uploading their nominations into the commission’s dedicated portal. “My advice to political parties is that since they have concluded their primaries they should start uploading from today. “Let them not wait until the last day, June 17, because if there are difficulties on the last day, they will not be able to upload after 6 pm.

“So let them start uploading earlier so that when there are issues they can be attended to before 6 pm,” he noted. According to the INEC boss, the portal would record the exact time and other details a political party logged into the portal to take care of situation where political parties rush into INEC office at the last minutes, to beat deadline.

