2023: We expect Nigerians to interrogate ‘Renewed Hope ’23 – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has told Nigerians to interrogate its presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Action Plan tagged: Renewed Hope ’23. The PCC’s Directorate of Planning, Research and Strategy said yesterday that Nigerians should interrogate them on the content of the Action plan and how they would achieve them. Dr. Musa Babayo, who is the Director of the Planning, Research and Strategy Directorate of the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign organisation, argued that those behind the story of plagiarism were doing so for political gains.

Babayo, who spoke during the inauguration of the directorate in Abuja, explained that, unlike MKO Abiola’s Hope 93 manifesto, Tinubu’s manifesto seeks to address contemporary challenges in the country. He said: “You know politicians have a way of distracting their audience from the message. Management is management.

“I am a professional manager and I know the basic principle of management is planning, coordination and control. “It would continue to be in existence till the end of time. Nobody is going to reinvent the wheel. Issues keep on changing. “This manifesto is not copied and pasted. The manifesto is a brand new document that has incorporated some of the monumental challenges of the Nigerian state. “There was no security challenge that was highlighted in the Hope ‘93 manifesto. “There was no issue with the Maradi-Kano rail line in the 1993 hope manifesto. Nigeria of 1993 is different from Nigeria of today. Soon this administration would open the 2nd Niger Bridge.

