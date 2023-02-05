2023: We ‘ll ensure level playing ground for women – INEC

As Nigerians prepare to elect their next President on February 25, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to ensure that there was equal opportunity for women vying for political positions in the country. The INEC gave this assurance during the weekend in Abuja, at thelaunchofthe Roadmapto Advance Gender Equality in Political Leadership in Nigeria, organised byInternationalRepublicanInstitute (IRI), Women’s Democracy Network and ElectHer.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Director, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Division, INEC, Ndidi Okafor, said that the nation’s electoral umpire, takes genda issues seriously, pointing out that it had been working hard to ensure that no genda was in elections, either as a candidate or electorate. She said: “We are committed to mainstreaming gender issues in elections. We are committed to ensuring that women vote and are voted for. Women are intellectually healthy. Make use of the best information from this programme and participate in the elections. Support one another.” The Programme Officer, Women’s Democracy Network IRI, Bryant Martin Fiesta, noted that many women leaders and civil society organisations had expressed fear about the likelihood of insecurity affecting women’s participation in the forthcoming poll.

