News

2023: We ‘ll ensure level playing ground for women – INEC

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

As Nigerians prepare to elect their next President on February 25, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to ensure that there was equal opportunity for women vying for political positions in the country. The INEC gave this assurance during the weekend in Abuja, at thelaunchofthe Roadmapto Advance Gender Equality in Political Leadership in Nigeria, organised byInternationalRepublicanInstitute (IRI), Women’s Democracy Network and ElectHer.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Director, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Division, INEC, Ndidi Okafor, said that the nation’s electoral umpire, takes genda issues seriously, pointing out that it had been working hard to ensure that no genda was in elections, either as a candidate or electorate. She said: “We are committed to mainstreaming gender issues in elections. We are committed to ensuring that women vote and are voted for. Women are intellectually healthy. Make use of the best information from this programme and participate in the elections. Support one another.” The Programme Officer, Women’s Democracy Network IRI, Bryant Martin Fiesta, noted that many women leaders and civil society organisations had expressed fear about the likelihood of insecurity affecting women’s participation in the forthcoming poll.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NYSC gets approval for Direct Satellite Broadcasting

Posted on Author Muyiwa Johnson

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has granted National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) operational licence to commence Direct Satellite Broadcasting (BSB) as well as Internet Protocol Television (IPTV). In a press statement issued by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Emeka Mgbemena, NYSC said NBC Director-General, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilela, while presenting the document to […]
News

God told me Tinubu’ll bring North, South together –Ndibunwa

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

The founder of the Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, fondly referred to as Bright the seer, has revealed the iden- tity of the next president of Nigeria. The seer, who once rightly prophesied that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would win the Anambra State governor ship election, has again said that the […]
News

Brandon Heitmann Credits Community for Growth of Exigent Design and Build

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Brandon Heitmann began his own business at the age of 18. After realizing that college wasn’t for him, he learned everything he could about the industry of his choice: lawn care. Brandon quickly became an expert in the field, rapidly growing his business in the process. However, by the spring of 2019, he had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica