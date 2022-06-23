News

2023: We may form majority with gale of APC’s defection-Aduda

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The new Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus would form majority in the Senate with the gale of defection by All Progressives Congress (APC) senators. Aduda stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja, saying with the number of people defecting to the PDP, the party would ensure that it worked towards becoming the majority in the Senate. He acknowledged that as the new Minority leader, there would surely be challenges, expressing hope however, that those challenges would be surmounted. He said: “There are a lot of challenges as 2023 approaches; we will manage them. This is the season you have aggrieved members from all sides, various defection by those who are aggrieved and those who got their parties’ tickets. I can assure we will ensure we give meaningful leadership to the minority in the Senate.” On the support Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) is getting from some PDP members, Aduda said he wasn’t perturbed. He added: “Make no mistake about it, grassroots politics is different from internet politics. You can have a lot of followership on the internet but when you go to the grassroots it is not so.”

 

Our Reporters

