2023: We must take decisions to position PDP for victory, says Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday said if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must win the 2023 Presidential elections, the party must dredge up sufficient courage to take decisions that will stabilise the party. Consequently, the governor pledged to assist the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) to resolve the problems confronting the party with a view to ensuring that the PDP clinches vic-tory in 2023. Ikpeazu gave the assurance while welcoming the members of the BoT of the PDP led by her new acting Chairman and former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, at his Umuobiakwa country home.

The meeting later went into an Executive Session after which Ikpeazu and Wabara spoke to journalists. Other members of the PDP BOT who were part of the delegation are former Governors of Enugu and Kogi States, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo and Alhaji Ibrahim Idris. Others are a former. Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt Hon Eric Acho Nwakanma, former Minister, Saminu Turaki, SAN, former National Deputy Chairman of the party, Chief Shuaibu Oyedokun, former Minister, Hajia Zainab Maina and Dame Dr. Esther Uduehi. The PDP gubernatorial candidate in Abia State, Prof. Uche Ikonne and his running mate, Okey Igwe, House of Assembly Member, Hon. A C Thomas Nkoro, Secretary to Government, Barrister Chris Ezem, Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Okey Ahiwe, a former State Chairman of the PDP in the state, Chief Ndidi Okereke, were amongst others who were present at the meeting. Speaking at the event, he said there must be genuine reconciliation and truth if the party must rise above the current challenges confronting it, and prayed that the party will know the variables that have changed and respond to them accordingly. He said: “So, it is already part of our recommendations.

We are recommending that the party should have the will to punish such people not minding how highly placed they are in the party or government. “This is because it is becoming a recurring decimal in Abia APC that during elections people will go to the press to talk against the party and at the end of the day nothing happens to them. “Maybe such people may even be recognized at the centre here through appointments. So, we are saying that it does not represent the party well.” Asked to speak on the fate of the party in the next year’s election, the chairman said: “We are trusting God that this exercise will be productive sufficiently. If that happens, it would enrich our party and brighten our chances in the next election.” The governor stressed that PDP must remain angry and hungry for power, adding that the party must correct the mistakes that made it lose election in 2015.

