2023: We need a leader that’ll unite, secure Nigeria – Baba-Ahmed

The National Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that Nigerians need to elect a leader that will hold the country united and secure. Speaking on the Channels Television programme, Politics Today yesterday, Baba-Ahmed said the north cannot vote for a candidate based on sentiment. He said campaigning on the basis of power return to the south would not guarantee victory for any candidate. Baba-Ahmed said: “This nation needs a leader who can hold this country united and secure. We are looking at the calibre of the people who are asking us for trust. We are not looking at language and we are not intimidated. “We will not vote for anybody simply because he uses language to cause panic and fear that it must be our candidate. What that does is that it de-markets the candidate and it doesn’t do any candidate any good for him to allow people to use language and body language to demand power.

We have gone past that because whether it goes north or south, it goes to where the votes are and the politicians know this. They are miles ahead of everybody and that is why they are going all over the country asking for votes. They know it is not a southern thing or a northern thing; it is the voters’ thing. “Our position has always been consistent because the rotation of power has always been a PDP thing but power belongs to where the voters decide it goes to and it goes to the candidate who gets the most votes. We have votes in the north and we have candidates, so you can’t use a region to say this is where power should go.

“We noticed that in some parts of the southern part of the country, people are still saying that power must come to the south and we thought that the language of must come is inappropriate because you can’t win the election by saying it must come to the south.” Baba-Ahmed said it is wrong for anybody to assume that the north always votes in one direction during elections. He said the north had supported southern candidates to become presidents despite northern candidates. “You are bound to see people and communities saying this is not the way we are going to do and we are very proud of that in the north.

We have never been unanimous in the north and the nearest we have come to being unanimous was in 2015. Otherwise, we voted for different candidates from different parties, for southerners as well. “In an intense competition between the northerners and southerners, we voted for southerners and they became presidents. So, we are aware of that and it is not a bad thing. I’m not sure that demography and geography have entirely changed the way people think. Northerners are not sheep and they are not the kind of people you will tell to go in one direction and they go. “Yet people judge politics based on their own experience and in the last eight to 10 years, we have had a lot of experience that abound us together. We have insecurity and we know what we have suffered because every inch of the north is unsafe, our economy has crumbled, our infrastructure has crumbled and all these things have not been good for us. But it has created a stronger political bond of the people,” he said.

 

