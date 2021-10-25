News

2023: We need a pro-Nigerian President, Arewa Youth berates Sagay

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The Arewa Youth Forum, (AYF) Monday disclosed that what the nation needs beyond 2023 is a pan-Nigerian President that will carry everybody along and work for the development of the country.

Reacting to the report credited to Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should field only a presidential candidate from the south, the youths said that was not good enough.

According to the statement signed by Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, National President of the Forum as a group “committed to the welfare of Nigerians most especially the youths, we are not worried about where the next president of the country comes in as much as he is capable of turning around the fortunes of the country.

“We are working to make sure that only a capable Nigerian takes over the presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari. A Nigerian that will not be detribalized, that will work for the development of the country and carry along all regions of the country.

“It was because of this that we are worried that a Nigerian of the calibre of Sagay will be canvassing for a sectional leader and asking some Nigerians not to contest for the Presidency because of where they are from.”

AYF therefore said they were: “Taken aback that people like Sagay should be canvassing for zoning instead of looking for equitably qualified persons from any part of the country to lead Nigeria out of the present doldrums.

“Sagay was also reported to have said that Nigeria does not need youths like Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as its presidential candidate in 2023. Why is Sagay particular about Governor Bello?

“Our stand is that we believe in the unity and oneness of Nigeria, we are opposed to zoning of the Presidency to any part of the country. We want all Nigerians from any part of the country that has what it takes to govern the country, to lead the country out of the present woes to come out and contest.”

