2023: We need leaders that’ll promote peaceful coexistence – Group

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN

A group, Network of Clergymen in Nigeria (NCN), South-South chapter, yesterday said Nigeria needs a leader that would bring Nigerians together while ensuring peaceful coexistence of all religious groups.

 

The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator- General from Delta State, Pastor Joseph Francis and Deputy Coordinator, Edo State, Apostle Chris Odion Ebhodaghe, said Bola Tinubu would bring a fresh breath to the polity, having not been part of the government in the last seven years, but a national leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

 

The statement said further; “Nigeria is divided along ethnic and religious lines and needed a detribalised Nigerian and somebody with the capacity to accept all. Part of the statement Continued; “The country has never been so divided and impoverished; but when you look at the track record and political history of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you will realise that this is the best time for us to have this miraculous change.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
