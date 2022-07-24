2023: We should de-emphasise religion of candidates –Farouk

Ahead of the general elections next year, the political atmosphere in Nigeria is charged as various issues have been thrown up on the credentials of presidential candidates and running mates. In this chat, a former Director General, National Orientation Agency, Alhaji Idi Farouk tells ONWUKA NZESHI that the emphasis on the religious affiliation of candidates is misplaced

What are your impressions of the recent national conventions of the political parties?

Well, I think the political parties did well at the conventions, except for the excessive use of money by some aspirants in some parties. I think that the process became highly monetized because the delegates were very few and could be easily influenced to do the bidding of an aspirant with deep pockets.

Again, this came because in the process of amending the Electoral Act, the National Assembly shot itself in the foot by removing statutory delegates including themselves from the process. In addition, the President’s refusal to sign their mistake created this overwhelming reduction in the number of delegates that could vote at the conventions.

The political parties ended up with 1,000 to 2,000 delegates as the case maybe. I think that in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) they ended up with one delegate per local government area, meaning that it had only 774 delegates at its convention. Something went wrong somewhere and I think it will be good if it is corrected going forward because the choice of the President of Nigeria goes beyond taking one delegate per local government area to vote at a national convention.

It was even better in the All Progressives Congress (APC) because they had about three or five delegates per local government area which means they had nearly 3,000 delegates at their convention. So you had this small number of people but their demand became more than anyone had expected. You also know that the primaries were also conducted to choose candidates for other political offices.

In some cases, the aspirants had to embark on a manhunt to retrieve the money they gave to some delegates who failed to honour their own part of the bargain. In one instance that I know of, there were only 72 or 78 delegates and an aspirant gave N2,000,000 to each of them. Another aspirant gave N2.5 million while another gave N3.5 million.

At the end of the exercise, the highest bidder won. Immediately, the other aspirants went after the delegates to retrieve their money. This is a new development in our polity.

How can I give each delegate N2 million and get only two votes? I even heard that a particular candidate who didn’t give money got about two or three votes. It became a little bit comical because he posted it on his twitter handle saying he was very grateful and wanted the two supporters to come forward for him to show appreciation to them. Then he got over 300 people claiming to be the ones that voted for him. It was that ridiculous.

What’s your take on the outcome of the conventions in terms of those who won the tickets?

The results that came at the end of the primaries could not have been too different even if the process was not monetized. I think it was good with Tinubu winning in the APC; Atiku winning in the PDP; Kwankwaso winning in the NNPC and Obi taking the ticket of the Labour Party.

In my opinion, the outcome couldn’t have been different but it has introduced some kind of monetization that we’ve not seen before. It also introduced the practice of – if you didn’t vote for me, refund my money.

With this monetization of the process at the party convention, don’t you think that we will find it difficult to check vote buying during the general elections?

Of course. Let me even take you back to the monies charged by the political parties in the name of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, particularly in the APC I think that it is difficult to understand why they charged N100 million for the forms at a time like this. It means they didn’t take the current economic situation in Nigeria into consideration. I think that the arguments about raising funds to run party affairs do not hold water in this circumstance.

Again, you had people who paid this kind of money and did not even participate in the process at the end of the day. You have people bringing this kind of money and you later asked them to withdraw from the race. You see, these things don’t make sense. I think the management of these parties has a lot of work to do to justify the huge funds they collected from aspirants.

With nomination forms going for N100 million, there are people who can do the job of the President but cannot afford the exorbitant cost of the forms. I heard some people say the parties were trying to eliminate some people from the race, hence the exorbitant charges.

Why do you need to eliminate people from exercising their rights to contest in an election in their own country? Sometimes, the person you want to eliminate might even be the Messiah who has the right ideas that could have saved the country. Performance in governance does not necessarily go with the depth of one’s pocket.

Are you saying that the huge cost of nomination forms set the tone for the monetization of the delegates’ convention?

Yes, of course and I think that is not healthy for democracy. What’s your opinion about the presidential candidates, especially in the four most prominent political parties? Like I said earlier, the outcomes were not really outside my own expectations. The truth is that the APC made a good choice because if they had not done so, they were on the brink. Ditto for the PDP; if they hadn’t done so, they were also on the brink.

In the APC, could you imagine what could have happened if they had eliminated Bola Tinubu from the race. For you to eliminate such a figure, you would have to use other means, not fair. You want to walk him out? You want to edge him out? You want to bring him down? All things targeted at eliminating him would have failed because the people are behind him.

Do you understand? So you could have done grievous damage to the party. If Tinubu had left the party, it would have spelt doom for the party. If, for instance, he is not defeated fairly and squarely, there would have been a problem.

The same story goes for the PDP where Atiku Abubakar is more or less, the strongest candidate. Indeed, he was the man to beat. It doesn’t matter how many times he has contested the position. Muhammadu Buhari attempted so many times before he succeeded in 2015.

What about the emergence of some candidates against the popular wish for zoning and power rotation? Don’t forget that in the PDP, it is a little different from the situation in APC. In truth, if the PDP wants to win the election, they have to abide by their own zoning policy. Out of the 16 years of the PDP in office, the North had the Presidency for only two and a half years. The balance is in the South. Yet when they talk about zoning, some people bring up certain ideas that don’t make sense.

The difference between APC and PDP is very wide o. There is an APC North and there is also a PDP North. You cannot say that because Buhari of the APC is there today, you don’t want another northern candidate.

If you don’t want another candidate, go all out to the party you want and work for a Southern candidate but don’t say the PDP shouldn’t bring another northern candidate. In the same manner, you cannot tell the APC not to bring their strongest candidate. In the Labour Party, I’m impressed with what Obi has done because suddenly from nowhere, Labour is in the mix.

The party has been around for God knows when, but it never made waves until Obi joined the party. Let us also not forget the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) which is about 21 years old. Some people don’t know that it is not a Kwankwaso party. Kwankwaso and his group are joiners in that party. So when people are talking about political structure, they should understand that structures are human beings. When people move their structure moves.

That is the damage that would have been done to the APC or PDP if they had not chosen the candidates they chose. Kwankwaso moved into NNPP and before you know it, the name of the party is all over the place. So, it is like there are four parties but there is also a new one in the mix called African Democratic Congress (ADC) where Dumebi Kachikwu is also doing the right thing and making the right noises. So, I think we are in for a good contest in 2023.

Just after the emergence of the presidential candidates, picking their running mates has become a major issue. Why is this so?

The issue of running mates became an issue because you don’t pick the presidential candidate and running mate at the same election.

The running mates are picked after the presidential candidates have emerged and that’s the difference. I hope you know that choosing a running mate is like choosing a soul mate, somebody with whom you intend to run the government for four or eight years as the case may be. So your choice must be near perfect.

It is like a marriage and you just have to look for somebody you think will be compatible with you because you would not want to start having friction from day one. Again, let us be clear about who is a deputy; all deputies are more or less like spare tyres, not very useful until there is a burst in the main tyre.

If you choose somebody who sees himself or herself as your equal or even better than you, both of you are bound to have clashes.

Any deputy who believes that he is doing the number one favour has ab initio failed in that examination. So I think that they should be careful in their selection. Even after picking them, there is also a window for their substitution.

There is an ongoing debate about the need for a religious balance between the presidential candidate and his running mate. What’s your position on the Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian ticket? Excuse me. Even in our homes, some of us Muslims marry Christians. If you talk about Muslim /Muslim, you’re talking about Ti nubu, for instance, whose wife is a pastor. You mean that he doesn’t like the Christian folks when the mother of his children is a Christian?

Let us get out of these unnecessary debates. The President is numero uno citizen so it doesn’t matter whether he is a Christian or Muslim. In my state (Kaduna) we are running a government that was elected on a Muslim/ Muslim ticket.

The governor is a Muslim and the deputy governor is not only a Muslim but a woman. They are coexisting well, we haven’t heard their noise. Things are moving on smoothly. Now, let’s go back to the primaries. Who do you think chose Tinubu and Atiku? It was all the delegates including the Christian folks.

In that APC race, there were two Muslims and there were two pastors and I can bet my last dollar that during the voting it must have been a split of 50/50 per cent balance of delegates from both religions but one of the pastors got zero votes. So, when politicians do their thing they are thinking of winning the election. The APC is concerned about how they will win the election.

The same applies to the PDP, although the opposition party has sorted out its own running mate problem. The other parties will soon sort out themselves. The truth about it is that we make so much noise about the issue of religion in this country.

We coexist and cohabit without problems but when we want to run an election, we start bringing religion. We need to get out of that rubbish and look out for people who can provide for us security, bring about stability and improve on our economy.

What kind of President should Nigerians be looking for in 2023?

It should be somebody who will hit the ground running from day one. It has to be someone who will first of all close all the “windows” they have in the Central Bank and let us know exactly how much is the Naira to the Dollar. We cannot continue with the current situation where I can get it for N400, you can get it for N500 and another person can get it for N350.

What rubbish is going on here? Maintaining different exchange rates creates room for corruption. Secondly, we need somebody who can help us resolve the challenges around the pump price of petroleum products and the scam called subsidy.

How can we be paying a whooping N6 trillion as subsidy in a budget of N17 trillion? How many litres of petrol do we consume in a day? We do not have the number of cars the claim we have in Nigeria.

They also claim that smugglers take some of the fuel across the borders to other countries. Whose responsibility is it to police our borders? Is that not an indictment on the Nigeria Customs and other security agencies?

Upon all that the NNPC will never tell you the truth about what is going on. So, we need a President who will take the pains to resolve these challenges and make life more meaningful for the average citizen.

