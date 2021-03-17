2023: We want Ikpeazu’s successor zoned to us, says Ohafia clan

The Ohafia clan in Ohafia Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia State yesterday called on the people of the state to give them an opportunity to produce the next Abia State governor in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice. Speaking through the clan’s political umbrella body, the Ohafia Vanguard for Equity (OVE) said that politics of all-inclusiveness was the only panacea for peace and tranquility in the polity. In a statement signed by OVE’s Director Media & Publicity, Comrade Stephen Uduma, said that Ohafia had been in political asylum since 1999 especially as it involved elective positions in the state.

OVE also charged the people of Abia North Senatorial Zones to embrace the spirit of fairness, equity and justice and allow Ohafia to produce the next leader that would take over from Ikpeazu. OVE said: “The return of Democracy in 1999 saw the emergence of Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu as the Governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007. And this was a good start for the Bende LGA. “The same 1999 saw the emergence of Distinguished Senator Ike Nwachukwu as the Senator who represented Abia North from that 1999 to 2003.

It was the breaking of the ice for Isiukwuato LGA and also a good start for them. “As the Abia North political journey continued, Umunneochi LGA came to the centre stage and had some field moments courtesy of the emergence of the Distinguished Senator Uche Chukwumerije (late) who served for 12 uninterrupted years.”

