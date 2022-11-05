2023: we won’t accept mediocre candidates, religious bigots – FGBMFI

A Christian body, the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) has said that the Christian community will not accept mediocre candidates and religious bigots in the 2023 general elections. This position, it said, would be pursued vigorously for the good of the country as a ‘spiritual gate- keeper’ organisation. In a chat with Saturday Telegraph, the National President of FGBMFI, Nigeria, Architect Ifeanyi Odedo, said that the organisation would use the occasion of its forthcoming National Convention in Abuja to advocate for fair play and justice during the polls.

Odedo said, “we abhor same-faith candidature for the presidency. We believe that sensitive positions should be spread among the two major religions. We abhor and warn against money politics and vote buying this time around “. According to him, the National Convention will afford members of the organisation to pray against the worrisome insecurity, which he said the country is grappling with, as well as articulate the support of patriotic Nigerians and partner with the government for successful elections.

“We however, appeal that no stone should be left unturned to ensure that we bring a permanent solution to the problems of insecurity confronting this nation and the economic hardship that Nigerians are facing today. “As the nation prepares for the polls, we underscore the critical role of elections as a mechanism for leadership recruitment. A nation rises or falls on the quality of its leadership,” he said.

