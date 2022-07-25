News

2023: We won’t allow political campaigns in our region unless… -Arewa Youths 

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the  Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), has  urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate and decisive actions towards stemming the rising tide of  insecurity across northern Nigeria. The group  warned  that politicians will not be allowed to campaign for votes  if peace was not restored  in the region.

Spokesman of the group, Mohammed Danlami, who gave the  charge Monday in Abuja, disclosed that most  Local Government Areas and communities in the northern parts of Nigeria   are now under the control of either Ansaru terrorists in North Central and North West or the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)  in the  North East.

He urged the President to order the Armed Forces to flush out these bandits and  terrorists occupying several  forests and communities  across northern Nigeria before the electioneering campaigns commence later in the year.

“The youths will not participate in activities in the build up to 2023 general elections and the election proper if our brothers and sisters in captivity are not released.

“In other words, politicians are only welcome to our region, when we have every reason to believe that our forests are free from bandits and terrorists.

“The assembly strongly believes that if the amount of monies budgeted for security and defence were deployed for such purposes, the terrorists in our bushes would not have been able to withstand our armed forces for three days,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

