2023: We won’t allow political campaigns in our region unless… -Arewa Youths 

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate and decisive actions towards stemming the rising tide of insecurity across northern Nigeria. The group warned that politicians will not be allowed to campaign for votes if peace was not restored in the region.

Spokesman of the group, Mohammed Danlami, who gave the charge Monday in Abuja, disclosed that most Local Government Areas and communities in the northern parts of Nigeria are now under the control of either Ansaru terrorists in North Central and North West or the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the North East.

He urged the President to order the Armed Forces to flush out these bandits and terrorists occupying several forests and communities across northern Nigeria before the electioneering campaigns commence later in the year.

“The youths will not participate in activities in the build up to 2023 general elections and the election proper if our brothers and sisters in captivity are not released.

“In other words, politicians are only welcome to our region, when we have every reason to believe that our forests are free from bandits and terrorists.

“The assembly strongly believes that if the amount of monies budgeted for security and defence were deployed for such purposes, the terrorists in our bushes would not have been able to withstand our armed forces for three days,” he said.

