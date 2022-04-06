News Top Stories

2023: We won’t monitor illegitimate primaries –INEC

Posted on Author Festus Abu and Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that it will reject any primaries not conducted in line with relevant laws.

 

The body said the pri  maries will be conducted between April 4 and June 3. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye in a statement yesterday also warned against contentious primaries that might lead to “unnecessary litigation”, insisting the primaries must be conducted “in line with the dictates of Section 84 of the Electoral Act”.

 

He said: “The next activity is the conduct of primaries by political parties in line with the dictates of Section 84 of the Electoral Act for which the timetable and schedule of activities provides a period of 61 days (4th April to 3rd June 2022).

 

“The Commission wishes to reiterate that parties must adhere strictly to the principles of internal democracy, drawing from their constitutions, guidelines, the Electoral Act and other regulations and guidelines issued by the Commission.

Their candidates for the 1,491 constituencies for which elections will be conducted in 2023 must emerge from democratic, transparent and valid primaries, in line  with the provisions of Sections 29 and 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

 

Where a political party fails to comply with the provisions of the Act in the conduct of its primaries, its candidate shall not be included in the election for the particular position in the issue.

 

“As required by law, the Commission shall monitor the primaries of each political party that provides the required legal notice in line with Sections 82 (1) and (5) of the Electoral Act. Failure of a political party to notify the Commission of any convention or congress convened for the purpose of nominating candidates for any of the elective offices specified in the Act shall render the convention or congress invalid.

 

“Primaries must be conducted in the various constituencies as provided in Section 84 of the Electoral Act as it is a violation of the law to conduct primaries outside the constituencies for which parties are nominating candidates.

 

The Commission will not monitor such primaries and their outcome will not be accepted. “Political parties are enjoined to avoid acrimonious primaries that could result in unnecessary litigation that may lead to failure to nominate and field candidates for elections in some constituencies.”

 

In 2019, the Commission rejected the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State because the party held its primary outside the timeframe given for parties to conduct their primaries.

 

The Supreme Court upheld the INEC’s position, and the governorship and all the legislative positions won by the APC were annulled and the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which came second, were declared winners.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos enrolls 526,846 residents in health scheme

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government has said it has enrolled a total of 526,846 residents under its health scheme, saying the scheme is mandatory for all residents of Lagos State including public and private sectors. Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Lagos, the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, and General Manager, Lagos State Health […]
News

Aiteo decries sponsored media attacks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The latest in the series of plots to malign the reputation of Aiteo and our Executive Vice Chairman, Benedict Peters, came to the fore as our attention was drawn to these developments, following a news coverage of a press conference yesterday, organised by the Concerned Nigerians and a number of leading civil society organisations, including […]
News

Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees as Supreme Court Justices

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chukwu David, Abuja The Senate Tuesday, confirmed the appointment of eight new Supreme Court justices. President Muhammadu Buhari, had earlier nominated and forwarded to the Senate for screening and approval, eight nominees for the appointment. This appointment brings the number of the Supreme Court justices to 20. Before this appointment, the apex court had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica