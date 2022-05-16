2023: We won’t vote Muslim-Muslim candidates, says PFN

News Top Stories

The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke has declared that PFN will not support any political party that fields Muslim-Muslim tickets in the 2023 polls. Bishop Oke spoke yesterday in Osogbo during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of PFN in Osun State. Oke explained that Nigeria is a secular state and that Christians will not fold their arms and allow a situation where the president and the vice-president would be Muslims.

 

According to him, it would also be wrong for a Muslim to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari after eight years as president. “The Church in Nigeria is saying no to a Muslim- Muslim ticket. We are going to mobilise the church against such a political party.

 

PFN has 65 million people and we will vote against such a party,” he said. He said: “Obasanjo handed over to Yar’Adua, Yar’Adua to Jonathan and Jonathan to Buhari and who else should Buhari hand over to but a Christian!”

 

He called on all PFM members to ensure they possess their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) and vote out any bad government. On the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State, the PFN President condemned “those who were killing in the name of religion”. “Killing in the name of religion is barbaric, unrighteous, ungodly and demonic.

 

We want killings in the name of religion to stop in Nigeria. “It is regrettable that one of our daughters was stoned to death and set ablaze. We urge all religious leaders in Nigeria to educate their adherents. “Nigeria is not in the stone age. It is a criminal offence and her killers should be fished out and brought to book.

They are killers and the punishment meant for killers should be meted on them,” he said.

 

In his speech, the Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, represented by his deputy, Mr. Gboyega Alabi, explained the roles being played by his government to ensure peace in the state. The National Vice- President (South-West), Archbishop John Alagbala Osa-Oni and the state Chairman of PFN, Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan noted that the PFN in the zone and the state are fully committed to the PFN’s 10-point agenda.

 

