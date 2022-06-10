2023. We’d have preferred South East presidential candidates for fairness, equity –SMBLF

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has said it would have preferred the presidential ticket to go to the South-East zone based on justice, fairness and political inclusiveness. However, group the forum wished Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer well and urged him to be magnanimous in victory.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by Okey Emuchay, for Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, comrade Jare Ajayi for Afenifere, Isuwa Dogo for Middle Belt Forum and Ken Robinson for PANDEF/Acting Coordinator, SMBLF, it also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for staying true to his promise of non -interference in the process of electing the presidential candidate of the all progressive congress (APC).

The statement reads: “Given the president’s earlier reported request to the APC governors to allow him pick his successor, SMBLF considers the process leading to the emergence of the APC‘s presidential flagbearer as, reasonably transparent, fair and credible. “The forum congratulates former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on clinching the APC presidential ticket, following the heartwarming contest. “His emergence as the presidential flag bearer of the all progressive congress satisfies the forum’s imploration to major political parties in the country, to present southern presidential candidates for the 2023 elections in observance of the principle of rotation and zoning of key political offices, especially the presidency, between the North and the South, which has been a sine qua non in the nation’s political progression.

