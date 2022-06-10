News Top Stories

2023. We’d have preferred South East presidential candidates for fairness, equity –SMBLF

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has said it would have preferred the presidential ticket to go to the South-East zone based on justice, fairness and political inclusiveness. However, group the forum wished Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer well and urged him to be magnanimous in victory.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by Okey Emuchay, for Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, comrade Jare Ajayi for Afenifere, Isuwa Dogo for Middle Belt Forum and Ken Robinson for PANDEF/Acting Coordinator, SMBLF, it also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for staying true to his promise of non -interference in the process of electing the presidential candidate of the all progressive congress (APC).

The statement reads: “Given the president’s earlier reported request to the APC governors to allow him pick his successor, SMBLF considers the process leading to the emergence of the APC‘s presidential flagbearer as, reasonably transparent, fair and credible. “The forum congratulates former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on clinching the APC presidential ticket, following the heartwarming contest. “His emergence as the presidential flag bearer of the all progressive congress satisfies the forum’s imploration to major political parties in the country, to present southern presidential candidates for the 2023 elections in observance of the principle of rotation and zoning of key political offices, especially the presidency, between the North and the South, which has been a sine qua non in the nation’s political progression.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FEC approves N396bn for COVID-19 vaccines –Finance minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

… says military delaying supplementary budget for procurement of equipment The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, yesterday, said the Federal Government had budgeted N396 billion for the provision of COVID-19 vaccine in the 2022 Appro-priation. This came as she attributed the delay in the submission of the supplementary budget for […]
News

Yar’Adua, Shehu Sani join PDP guber race

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

PDP lost Katsina to emotion Ahmed Aminu Yar’Adua and former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has swelled the rank of governorship aspirants on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP). Yar’Adua, cousin to former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua is aspiring to rule Katsina State while Sani wantstosucceedMallaNasir el-Rufai as Kaduna governor. They spoke […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to perm secs: Be proactive in policy formulation

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday charged the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of agencies in the state’s Public Service to be proactive and see their positions as trust and responsibilities that come with high expectations. Speaking through the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, Sanwo-Olu said he was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica