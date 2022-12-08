News

2023: We’ll adhere strictly to Electoral Act –NEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday pledged to adhere strictly to the Electoral Act in the conduct of the 2023 elections. INEC’s Head of the Legal Unit Enugu, Humphrey Okoli made the promise in Enugu during the two-day capacity-building workshop for journalists and civil society organisations in South East on conflictsensitive reporting, the 2023 general election, and countering fake news organised by the Commission in collaboration with Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD). Okoli said: “The issue of incident forms does not arise because it will not be used anywhere in the 2023 election. We are not going to use incident forms. Accreditation is going to be by way of BIVAS, the election will be by BIVAS. “In the 2023 general election, INEC cannot go contrary to the Electoral Act no matter what happens. “We cannot go contrary to the constitution or the electoral guideline or the state law.

“Whatever we are doing must be backed by law. So, if you suspect any foul play, you can initiate a proceeding in court if you have the resources.” The NUJ National President, Chris Isiguzo, represented by the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) National President, Ladi Bala, called for peaceful polls He said: “Every region is battling with one crisis or the other; identity crisis, marginalisation crisis.

All of this is what is playing out in the representative of the candidate of the various political parties that Nigerian society today is divided along different lines be it religious, be it ethnic lines and you know who bears all of these problems. “The society today expects journalists to make right all the wrongs out there and how best can the journalists’ position his or herself to address the numerous challenges confronting the 2023 general election?”

 

