2023: We’ll capture Plateau, says PDP

Plateau State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Chris Hassan, has said the party will dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Government House in 2023. The opposition party is also targeting victory in the Senate and House of Representatives elections. Addressing journalists in Jos yesterday, Hassan said the PDP had taken over Langtang North and South local government areas. He said: “If you go to Langtang South now you would discover that almost everyone that matters has defected to the PDP. To us, the APC is dead in Langtang North and South. The people of Plateau are no longer with the APC. “Our recent victory in the Jos North/Bassa byelection signified more victories in coming elections. In Langtang South, we keep receiving defectors on a daily basis.”

