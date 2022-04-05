News

2023: We’ll ensure Atiku gets PDP presidential ticket– Finitiri

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA Comment(0)

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Finitiri has assured party faithful that everything would be done to ensure that the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerges as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer in 2023 general election.

While calling on Nigerians to support Atiku’s presidential bid, he said: “I have confidence that Atiku will checkmate the current security challenges bedevilling the country.”

 

The governor who was speaking during an interview session with journalists at the Yola  International Airport Sunday night, assured Nigerians that, Atiku was broadminded, experienced and conversant with the dynamics of Nigerian politics.

 

He said: “I want to assure Nigerians that, with Atiku Abubakar as the President of Nigeria in 2023, he will close the gaps and bring Nigerians together which hitherto will solve part of the poverty, unemployment and the security challenges facing the country.”

 

He argued that sup-  porting Atiku’s presidential bid is the only option left for the country to get out of the security challenges bedevilling it. Explaining why he was the only PDP serving gov-ernor who witnessed Atiku’s declaration in Abuja, he said the entire PDP governors are behind whoever will emerge as the flag bearer for the party.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

