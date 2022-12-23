News Top Stories

2023: We’ll ensure hitch-free, credible elections – FG

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

…concessions $490m CCTV project to private security firm

The Federal Government has decided to concession the operation of the abandoned $490 million National Public Security and Communication System (CCTV) project to a private firm on a commercial basis The Minister of Police Affairs Mohammed Dingyadi confirmed this yesterday at the 15th PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2019). He said in spite of the security challenges facing the country the police will ensure that the 2023 general election is peaceful. He said: “I have said it before and I want to repeat it now, this election is going to be conducted in all parts of the country.

“And we want to assure Nigerians that the election is going to be conducted without a hitch, and is going to be fair and credible. “What you see out there by these criminals will not stop us from conducting the election.” According to him, the character of police officers has improved significantly in recent years following the various reform and training they have undergone.

The minister said: “I want to say that so far so good, I am satisfied with the level of police public relations that we have tried to create. “We also use to go around to monitor the behaviour of police officers who are working day and night across the country. “And from what I have personally seen, when compared with what I used to see about four years ago, I will say that I am satisfied with what I have seen. “The only thing that remains is for Nigerians to appreciate what these police officers are doing on the street and to collaborate with them. “Without this reciprocal relationship what we are trying to achieve will not be 100 percent successful.” According to him, the National Public Security and Communication System Project is an expensive project which the government will not allow to go down the drain. Dingyadi said: “President Muhammadu Buhari decided to make good use of the project so that we do not allow it to go down the drain and then continue to pay the loans that we have taken from China.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US will end Russian pipeline if Ukraine invaded

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Joe Biden has vowed to shut down a key Russian gas pipeline to Germany if Moscow invades Ukraine. Speaking after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington, Biden said the US would “bring an end” to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, reports the BBC. Their talks came as French President Emmanuel […]
News

Setback for EU in legal fight with AstraZeneca

Posted on Author Reporter

  The EU has lost a legal battle in Brussels to force Anglo-Swedish drug maker AstraZeneca to supply 120m doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June. It went to court last month after the company delayed shipment of the vital vaccines, having originally committed to supply 300m doses by the same date. However, […]
News

Torture: Court orders COAS to write apology letter to monarch

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Itu, has given the Chief of Army Staff, 20 days to write an apology letter to the Clan Head of Oku Iboku, Etebom Ubong Essien Edet Okokon, over the gross infringement on his fundamental rights by officers of the Nigerian Army in Akwa Ibom State. The Court, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica