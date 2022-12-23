2023: We’ll ensure hitch-free, credible elections – FG

…concessions $490m CCTV project to private security firm

The Federal Government has decided to concession the operation of the abandoned $490 million National Public Security and Communication System (CCTV) project to a private firm on a commercial basis The Minister of Police Affairs Mohammed Dingyadi confirmed this yesterday at the 15th PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2019). He said in spite of the security challenges facing the country the police will ensure that the 2023 general election is peaceful. He said: “I have said it before and I want to repeat it now, this election is going to be conducted in all parts of the country.

“And we want to assure Nigerians that the election is going to be conducted without a hitch, and is going to be fair and credible. “What you see out there by these criminals will not stop us from conducting the election.” According to him, the character of police officers has improved significantly in recent years following the various reform and training they have undergone.

The minister said: “I want to say that so far so good, I am satisfied with the level of police public relations that we have tried to create. “We also use to go around to monitor the behaviour of police officers who are working day and night across the country. “And from what I have personally seen, when compared with what I used to see about four years ago, I will say that I am satisfied with what I have seen. “The only thing that remains is for Nigerians to appreciate what these police officers are doing on the street and to collaborate with them. “Without this reciprocal relationship what we are trying to achieve will not be 100 percent successful.” According to him, the National Public Security and Communication System Project is an expensive project which the government will not allow to go down the drain. Dingyadi said: “President Muhammadu Buhari decided to make good use of the project so that we do not allow it to go down the drain and then continue to pay the loans that we have taken from China.”

