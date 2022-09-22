News

2023: We’ll fight for inclusivity rather than leave PDP, says Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will not leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for whatever cause and anybody, stressing that he will fight for the enthronement of unity, inclusivity, equity and peace while remaining in the party.

Wike, who spoke Thursday at the Rivers State PDP stakeholders meeting at Government House, Port Harcourt, said he is a man of character, unlike those who cannot keep their words and walked out of the party at the Eagle Square in Abuja in 2014.

Wike also insisted that the party’s constitution clearly stated that elective and party offices must be zoned, noting that it should be respected.

He said: “One thing I have always told people is if anybody is thinking, doing anything to think that we will leave PDP, foul.

“We will fight in the party. We are not like them, when in 2014 they walked out from Eagle Square.

“They’ve forgotten. They walked out and joined APC. Is it not correct? Did they remain to fight inside the party?

“But we remained, they ran away. Now, there is a fight in the party, we will not run. We will fight it in this party.

“Those who run away from fights are weak people. We will not.

“So, everybody should know this is the state where we are. So, nobody tells you all kinds of stories.”

Wike wondered why the former PDP BoT Chairman will be pressured to resign and the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu is excusing himself from doing what is right.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obong Paul Ekpo’s undeniable signature in party stewardship

Posted on Author By Winifred Udosen

      Obong Paul Asuquo ‘Politics’ Ekpo is a household name synonymous with loyalty, perseverance, team spirit, and forthrightness in service. His several years of service to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, left an indelible mark that will remain a reference point for excellent stewardship.   He must be relishing the record of being […]
News

The Catholic Church and Priests in Benue Politics

Posted on Author Paul Utser

Institutions are not without challenging moments. At this instant of an increasing political affliction in Nigeria, the local Catholic Church is cast in a predicament of two necessities: the duty of proclaiming the Gospel and the obligation of maintaining canonical order. The consistent prophetic messages of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria continue to provide […]
News

Insecurity: Reps summon Buhari over Borno massacre

Posted on Author Reporter

Philip Nyam, Abuja The House of Representatives has resolved to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it and explain what he is doing in the face of the worsening insecurity situation in the country. The resolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Satomi and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica