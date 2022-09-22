2023: We’ll fight for inclusivity rather than leave PDP, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will not leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for whatever cause and anybody, stressing that he will fight for the enthronement of unity, inclusivity, equity and peace while remaining in the party.

Wike, who spoke Thursday at the Rivers State PDP stakeholders meeting at Government House, Port Harcourt, said he is a man of character, unlike those who cannot keep their words and walked out of the party at the Eagle Square in Abuja in 2014.

Wike also insisted that the party’s constitution clearly stated that elective and party offices must be zoned, noting that it should be respected.

He said: “One thing I have always told people is if anybody is thinking, doing anything to think that we will leave PDP, foul.

“We will fight in the party. We are not like them, when in 2014 they walked out from Eagle Square.

“They’ve forgotten. They walked out and joined APC. Is it not correct? Did they remain to fight inside the party?

“But we remained, they ran away. Now, there is a fight in the party, we will not run. We will fight it in this party.

“Those who run away from fights are weak people. We will not.

“So, everybody should know this is the state where we are. So, nobody tells you all kinds of stories.”

Wike wondered why the former PDP BoT Chairman will be pressured to resign and the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu is excusing himself from doing what is right.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...