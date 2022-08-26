2023: We’ll give Abiodun ‘Osun treatment’ – Adeleke boasts

The Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Friday declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the 2023 governorship election in Ogun State.

Adeleke, who was the PDP candidate in the July 16 Osun poll, defeated the sitting governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, by 28,344 votes.

Adeleke, who spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital at a reception organised by the PDP for new members, said Governor Dapo Abiodun would get the “Osun treatment” next year.

While welcoming the decampees, who had resigned their membership of the APC, Labour Party (LP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Adeleke vowed that, PDP would not only win in Ogun state, but also sweep other South West states.

The decampees were received amid funfair and jubilation at the party secretariat in Abeokuta by the PDP Chairman, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele, Adebutu and other leaders of the party in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Adeleke, who was represented by the former South West Secretary of the party, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, said PDP had exposed APC’s electoral fraud in Osun, insisting that the winning strategy used in Osun would be replicated in Ogun State.

He added that after the PDP’s Osun victory, the ruling party still went to the Tribunal, but expressed confidence that he would be victorious.

