2023: We'll give Abiodun 'Osun treatment' – Adeleke boasts

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Friday declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the 2023 governorship election in Ogun State.

Adeleke, who was the PDP candidate in the July 16 Osun poll, defeated the sitting governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, by 28,344 votes.

Adeleke, who spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital at a reception organised by the PDP for new members, said Governor Dapo Abiodun would get the “Osun treatment” next year.

While welcoming the decampees, who had resigned their membership of the APC, Labour Party (LP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Adeleke vowed that, PDP would not only win in Ogun state, but also sweep other South West states.

The decampees were received amid funfair and jubilation at the party secretariat in Abeokuta by the PDP Chairman, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele, Adebutu and other leaders of the party in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Adeleke, who was represented by the former South West Secretary of the party, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, said PDP had exposed APC’s electoral fraud in Osun, insisting that the winning strategy used in Osun would be replicated in Ogun State.

He added that after the PDP’s Osun victory, the ruling party still went to the Tribunal, but expressed confidence that he would be victorious.

 

Related Articles

How to resolve Kwara crisis, by Olokoba

WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Comrade Razaq Olokoba, a human rights activist is the National President of the Campaign for Dignity in Governance (CDG). In this interview, he took a critical look at the crisis occasioned by the hijab issue in Ilorin, Kwara State and proffered solutions. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
Electronic voting may be introduced for Anambra election next year – INEC Chair

Our Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says electronic voting might be introduced in the Anambra State election come 2021. This was disclosed by Chairman of the Electoral body, Professor Mahmood Yakubu after a budget defence session with the House of Reps Committee on INEC.
APC vs PDP: An endless battle of wits

FELIX NWANERI

FELIX NWANERI reports on the seeming unending war of words between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on virtually all issues of governance

