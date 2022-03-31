2023: We’ll leverage Buhari’s honour, integrity, legacy – Adamu

…says no more failure in APC

The new All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said the party will leverage President Muhammadu Buhari’s honour, integrity and legacy to win the 2023 presidential poll election. Adamu, who said this yesterday at the Abuja National Secretariat of the party during the handover, also said he did not know he would be National Chairman one month before the APC National Convention. He assured the National Working Committee and other party members that APC would not know failure again.

The former Nasarawa State governor said: “It is only through God that we have emerged as the new NWC of our great party. “Now, it looks so simple. But it is not our doing but the doing of Almighty God who made all this possible. “A month ago, I didn’t know I will become the Chairman of the APC.”

He added: “Let me thank President Muhammadu Buhari who gave us a lot and so much that happened during the national convention. First my address goes to God Almighty than to our Leader and father of the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari and other eminent leaders of this party that put their heads together to make this possible. May God reward them. “We have a major event that is going to test the water on how stable we are as a party. That is the general election that is coming. For me, by the time we start working, our main task will be how we handle the election as a party, how we will win the general election. People are saying the APC does not have an incumbent on the ticket. We will have the honour of the integrity and the legacy of the current President on the ticket.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...