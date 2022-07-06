2023: We’ll not denigrate S’East, other zones –NNPP

The National leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said it would not on anyway denigrate the South East or any other zone ahead of next year’s general elections to win. NNPP National Chairman, Prof Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, stated this yesterday, in reaction to the statement credited to the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. Kwankwaso had last weekend in Gombe State said that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, should run with him as vicepresidential candidate.

He went ahead to state also that the South East people are good in business, but at the bottom of politics in Nigeria. However, the statement of the NNPP presidential candidate has generated reactions of all sorts. But clearing the air, the NNPP National Chairman said: “The attention of the National leadership of the NNPP has been drawn to the reactions of some Nigerians to a report falsely credited to the national leader and presidential candidate of the party, His Excellency, Senator Mohammed Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso on the South East geopolitical zone as regards the 2023 presidential election.

“According to the report, Kwankwaso, while inaugurating the party’s Gombe State Executive last week, was quoted to have said that the South East (Igbo people) are good in business, but at the bottom of politics in Nigeria. “The said attribution is said to have generated some ill feelings in some political circles in Nigeria, especially between the South East and the NNPP. “However, as a party that is desirous to change the situation of the country, we believe that no Nigerian of any geopolitical zone, tribe, ethnic nationality, or religious persuasion is least on the rung of the ladder in the whole effort to bring the desired change in the country.

“The NNPP wishes to categorically state that the statement of its presidential candidate, Senator Kwankwaso, at the occasion was situated out of contest as the presidential candidate has always emphasised that the Igbo were frontrunners in the fight for the nation’s struggle for independence and had produced the first (ceremonial) President of the country in the person of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the third president of the Senate, Dr Nwafor Orizu; former vice-president, Dr Alex Ekwueme, four former presidents of the Senate from 1999 to date and other top political office-holders. “NNPP as a political party on the ballot in 2023 believes that it has what it takes like some other political parties to rejuvenate the present situation of the country and will not in any way disparage any zone or people of any political party. “We want to state that NNPP will canvass votes from all geo-political zones to win the 2023 presidential election and would not in any way consider any zone less as we have supporters and candidates all over the country.”

