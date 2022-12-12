News Top Stories

2023: We’ll prevent APC from snatching power –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples D e m o c r a t i c Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar, has said the main opposition party will ensure that Bola Tinubu does not snatch power. In a trending video, the All ProgressivesCongress(APC) presidential candidate Tinubu was seen urging some top party leaders in London to “fight” “grab” and “run [away] with” political power. Atiku, who condemned the statement, also challenged the APC candidate to disclose the source of his wealth. In a letter to his supporters, the former Vice President urged Nigerians not to succumb to anti-democratic force. He said: “Our collective will as a people standing firm for the right cause shall wall the anti-democratic intentions of the APC and their presidential candidate. “The APC and their presidential candidate have already told us how ruthless they can be in order to ‘snatch’ power. “That goes to show how low they can go to arm-twist the democratic expression of the people.” According to him, he has made it mandatory to hold interactive sessions with different stakeholders in states where PDP held campaign rallies. Atiku said: “For another, we believe that those interactive sessions are about taking our campaign to folks like you: great Nigerians who refuse to give up on the country, in spite of the failings of the ruling APC. “The energy that will be required to fully recover Nigeria must be one that makes us operate in concentric circles.” He urged Nigerians to resist any plan by the APC to rig the election, adding that: “Working together as one, we shall be the bulwark of our democracy.” Atiku said: “Our collective will as a people standing firm for the right cause shall wall the anti-democratic intentions of the APC and their presidential candidate. “When we vote out the APC and record victory for the PDP in the coming polls, it will be clear to all that democracy trumps autocracy.” Meanwhile, Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication Phrank Shaibu said Tinubu was taken off balance when a BBC reporter asked him to disclose the source of his wealth. He wondered why the APC candidate could not be brave enough to reveal his  source of wealth. According to him, Tinubu’s name: “Is not even on the CAC (Corporate Affairs Commission) registration documents of any of the companies linked to him.” He listed Atiku Abubakar’s source of wealth to include NICOTES (now Intels) founded in 1989; Prodeco, 1996; Atiku farms, 1982; and ABTI schools, 1992. “Some of these companies like INTELS have had reputable Nigerians like the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and even traditional rulers on its board. We dare Tinubu to list his companies and source of wealth as Atiku has done,” he said

 

News Top Stories

Governors decry insecurity, call G for peace, tolerance, hope

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

G  overnors from different parts of the country yesterday sent out goodwill messages to chritians across the country, who mark the Christmas celebration today. Christmas is a Christian ceremony signifying the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.   Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State called on Nigerians to offer sustained prayers for God’s divine […]
News

CVR: Delta Assembly Speaker seeks sensitisation of electorate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to intensify continuous education of the electorate on the ongoing voter registration. Oborevwori made the call yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, during a visit by the management of the Commission, led by the State Resident […]
News Top Stories

Banks borrow N1.8trn from CBN in five months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country borrowed N1.8 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window between July and November last year, findings by New Telegraph has shown.   However, the figure is about N1.3 trillion below the N3.09 trillion that the lenders placed at the apex bank’s Standing […]

